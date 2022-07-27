Gilly Hicks to make Ireland debut at Victoria Square

Gilly Hicks, a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) portfolio offering activewear, loungewear and underwear, has announced the opening of its new store located in Belfast’s iconic shopping destination, Victoria Square.

This will be the first standalone Gilly Hicks store in Ireland.

The new store opening is a part of the brand’s growth strategy, including an expanded product assortment, digital experience, and a reimagined brand purpose. Gilly Hicks is a gender-inclusive lifestyle brand; introducing activewear, underwear, and loungewear in patterns and colors that match everyone’s styles, regardless of gender identity.

The new Victoria Square, Belfast store marks the third Gilly Hicks location in Europe, with locations in Germany and London that opened earlier this year. The new Gilly Hicks stores have been designed to ensure customers of all gender identities feel as comfortable and confident as possible. The stores’ fitting rooms feature light and music controls to cater to each customer’s preferences. Additionally, the store is equipped with click & collect, order in store, reserve in store capabilities, and handheld devices that allow customers to avoid the checkout line, and more.

Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our Gilly Hicks store expansion in Europe. We aim to give our customers their daily dose of happy through our updated product and welcoming store environment and we can’t wait for our customers in Ireland to experience that for the first time.”

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “We are very pleased to secure the first Gilly Hicks store in Ireland at Victoria Square. It underlines the significance of Victoria Square as Northern Ireland’s leading retail and leisure destination and shows the key value the brand places on the retail opportunity in Northern Ireland. We look forward to welcoming the highly anticipated store later this year, as part of the brand’s early European expansion plans.”