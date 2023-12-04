With over 35,000 five-star customer reviews, Kukoon Rugs is the number one destination for rugs online.

‘Before my dad moved into the rugs market, he and mum had a shop on Monaghan Street, so opening our new concept store just down the road in The Quays Shopping Centre feels right’

Ireland’s largest rug retailer has opened a new store in the Quay’s Shopping Centre, Newry, creating two new retail jobs.

Loom to room specialists Kukoon Rugs, which is already headquartered in Newry at the Carnbane Industrial Estate, will offer over 400 of exclusive designs at the new 1,600sq ft concept shop.

Revealing the expansion plans, Kukoon’s managing director, Clare Vallely said she was excited to increase the family-owned company’s presence in Newry.

She said: “Kukoon has its headquarters in Newry at the Carnbane Industrial Estate and the city means so much to us as a family and as a business.

“Before my dad moved into the rugs market, he and mum had a shop on Monaghan Street, so opening our new concept store just down the road in The Quays Shopping Centre feels right.

“Supporting the Newry community and providing jobs for local people is something which is very close to my heart and where better to do that than in the Quay’s Shopping Centre.

“The new store opened last month, and we were delighted with the response from local shoppers. We conduct a large percentage of our sales online but we also understand some people like to see the product before making a purchase.

“Our new store at the Quay’s complements our showroom in Belfast letting customers browse through our collection and providing an opportunity to get a hands-on feel for the quality.

“Our sustainable and durable Renuu range takes centre stage in the new store along with our artist collaborations and all the latest designs for 2024.

“We are delighted to be opening this store in the heart of our home city and provide our customers with extended opening hours which allow for some late-night shopping. Our dedicated staff, speed to market, value for money and always being on trend is what sets Kukoon apart from others.”