Lidl NI confirms opening date for new Shore Road store

Lidl Northern Ireland has confirmed that it will be ready to officially open its new state-of-the-art concept store on the Shore Road in North Belfast on Thursday, July 21 at 8am.

The eagerly-anticipated store opening brings Lidl NI back to the prime retail site after nine months of construction work to facilitate the creation of a stunning, larger new supermarket with glass-fronted glazing, landscaping, more car parking and improvements to its access from Shore Road.

The new store represents an investment by Lidl NI of £4million into the local community. An extra 13 new local jobs are being added to the existing workforce of 22 to accommodate a much larger retail operation. A further 200 jobs were also created during the development and construction phases which are now almost complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl Northern Ireland, the region’s fastest-growing supermarket, today confirmed that it will be ready to officially open its new state-of-the-art concept store on the Shore Road in North Belfast on Thursday, July 21

Regional director for Lidl NI, Conor Boyle, said: “The opening of our new Shore Road store on Thursday, July 21 reflects Lidl NI’s commitment to North Belfast and to continuing to serve the Shore Road community who have shown extensive support for this highly-anticipated transformation project.

“As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re delighted to be advance our local and regional growth ambitions, with significant new investment, new employment opportunities and an enhanced shopping experience to be enjoyed by all our customers.”

Occupying an entire site size of 10,250 sq. metres, including a retail sales floor of 1,420 sq. metres, the new store on the Shore Road has been built to Lidl Northern Ireland’s exacting standards and award-winning ‘concept’ design which prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency with a range of environmentally-friendly features including an ISO 50001-certified Energy Management System.

Shoppers will enjoy an enhanced shopping experience that includes an expanded product range, spacious aisles and improved customer facilities.

Scott Nelson, senior construction manager, Lidl Northern Ireland, Damien Murray, director, Geda Construction, Chris Speers, regional property executive, Lidl Northern Ireland and Neil Matthewman, site manager, Geda Construction

The new store opening is part of Lidl NI’s promise to invest £32 million in the Belfast City Region as part of its growth plan and the Shore Road store opening will complement new stores completed or planned at Castlereagh Road, Hillview Retail Park on Crumlin Road, Boucher Road and Holywood Exchange.

Lidl NI contributes around £180 million a year to the local economy, while also buying and exporting as much as £290 million worth of local goods and products. The company employs more than 1,000 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co. Antrim.