One of the products in Lidl's new Ar Ocean skincare range

Harnessing the nourishing properties of sea minerals and Irish moss cultivated from the Atlantic, the new Ár Ocean range has been formulated to provide a nutrient-rich, moisturising and refreshing complex to intensely hydrate, smooth and revitalise skin.

Embodying restorative properties derived from west coast waters, the new skincare range offers luxurious hydration at low prices, ensuring everyone can benefit from the natural goodness of Irish sea minerals.

Suitable for all skin types, the new travel-friendly Ár Ocean range includes a purifying cleanser, nourishing moisturiser and hydrating eye-cream and face serum, with prices starting at just £3.49.

Ár Ocean Cleanser and Toner – Irish water has been specially formulated with an infusion of sea minerals and plant botanicals to gently cleanse and purify the skin, leaving it clean, fresh, revitalized and hydrated (£3.49)

Ár Ocean Marine Moisturiser – Nourishing cream with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, smooth and replenish the skin, perfect for oily/combination skin (£3.99)

Ár Ocean Eye Cream – A super hydrating and light-weight cream rich in active botanicals and sea minerals to calm sooth and smooth tired puffy eyes (£3.49)

Ár Ocean Hyaluronic Face Serum – Silky smooth and hydrating sea mineral serum is powered with rich sea botanicals and HyBloom moisture magnetising complex to help nourish, condition, smooth and rejuvenate the skin (£3.49)

Ultra Pure Laboratories is a family-run business which formulates, develops and supplies a range of guaranteed Irish natural muscle recovery, skincare and wellness products including Epsom Salts, Epsom Salts Gel, Rose Water and Witch Hazel Facial Toners.

Its cosmetics arm, Contract Formulations, is one of the largest cosmetic manufacturers in Ireland, and for the last 50 years has developed and produced natural, sustainable and vegan friendly skincare products with sustainably sourced and eco-friendly packaging.

The Ár Ocean collection is available now at all 220 Lidl stores across the island of Ireland, while stocks last.