The new Lidl range is backed by A-lister Una Healy and skincare expert Corinna Tolan

Lidl Northern Ireland has revealed that 92 per cent of Irish beauty consumers say they will ditch their usual beauty products in favour of Lidl’s new luxury-inspired collection.

​Designed to rival high-end names, the exclusive ‘DOOP by Lidl’ range delivers premium quality at a fraction of the cost, with prices starting as low as £1.99.

Lidl’s new beauty line range of luxury-inspired, premium products are available in Lidl’s 44 stores across Northern Ireland.

The full collection includes:

Headshock - An everyday hair care line that rejuvenates and restores hair with peptide-infused formulas, including the Vitalising Hair Mask, Glossy Hair Oil, and Preserving Hair Serum, all starting at just £3.99.

Face Facts - A skincare collection that preps, hydrates, and enhances your natural glow with treatments like the Perfect Prep Primer, One Step Mini Facial, Tinted Skincare Lip Oil and Bronzing Glow Drops. Products start from £1.99.

Deluxe D'Avignon – Lidl’s premium own brand hand and body soap and hand cream, focusing on hydration, fragrance and daily indulgence, ensuring a luxurious yet affordable experience. Products start from just £1.99.

In addition to the new line hitting stores, Lidl Northern Ireland also offers a range of everyday premium beauty at market-leading value, available all year round.

Lidl’s own-brand skincare range Ár Ocean is Irish-made, with products starting from just £3.49. The range harnesses nourishing benefits of sea minerals and Irish moss cultivated from the Atlantic Ocean for intensely hydrating and revitalising care.

For the ultimate glow up, Lidl’s Marbella Glow is an Irish-made, vegan, cruelty-free tanning range offering instant, buildable self-tans and essential accessories, with products starting from just £3.99.

Skincare expert Corinna Tolan described the new beauty range as a “game changer”.