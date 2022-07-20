Marks and Spencer announce partnership with Benefit Cosmetics

M&S Beauty is welcoming Benefit Cosmetics in-store and online.

This autumn/winter, M&S customers will be able to shop the Benefit collection at M&S.com with free click & collect next day delivery to over 700 M&S locations.

Lisburn is one of five destination M&S stores that will be home to a Benefit Cosmetics counter, with beauty experts on hand to assist customers on makeup products and tips & tricks for instant beauty fixes. Whilst an additional 10 stores will have product available and displayed in a bespoke Benefit Cosmetics fixture.

Tara Singleton, head of Beauty at M&S

Tara Singleton, head of Beauty at M&S, said: “We are so pleased to be welcoming Benefit Cosmetics as our latest partner as we continue to introduce dynamic third-party brands to complement our own beauty offer, helping us become more relevant, more often for our customers.

“Beauty plays a big part in our ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy as we know brands such as Benefit Cosmetics inspire loyalty and repeat purchase around their cult products and therefore play an important role in how and where customers shop. Bringing these brands to M&S.com and selected stores, will give customers – both existing and new – more reasons to shop with M&S.”

The launch follows the successful partnership with global skincare and make-up brand, Clinique, earlier this year.

Sarah Harbon, general manager of Benefit Cosmetics, added: “The launch of Benefit Cosmetics on M&S reflects our commitment to making our products accessible, we are passionate about building a beauty community for all and delighted to be joining M&S Beauty. The partnership will provide a unique omnichannel opportunity for new and our existing customers to easily shop and discover the UK’s no. 1 Prestige Makeup brand alongside leading British retailer, M&S.”