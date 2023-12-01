The globally recognised lifestyle retailer opens new store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, creating 15 new jobs and reveals plans to open in five locations across Northern Ireland by 2025

Globally recognised lifestyle retailer Miniso has officially opened its third store in Northern Ireland, creating 15 new jobs as part of a major expansion plan supported by Ulster Bank.

The Rushmere Shopping Centre shop is the third new Miniso store in Northern Ireland this year with Belfast’s CastleCourt in May and Ballymena’s Tower Centre in September.

With funding facilities provided by Ulster Bank, local franchise owners Stuart Dixon and Trevor Finlay recently revealed plans to open in five locations across Northern Ireland by 2025.

Ulster Bank senior relationship manager Leona McNicholl, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to provide the funding facilities that are enabling Stuart and Trevor to scale the Miniso brand in Northern Ireland at pace. Initial response has shown it to be a real asset to the local consumer market and, crucially, it continues to sustain and create new employment opportunities in the retail sector.”

Stuart, co-owner of the Miniso franchise in Northern Ireland, explained: “Miniso offers a truly affordable entry point to a wide range of licensed products from some our most beloved brands. As the holiday season gets underway, we’re really pleased to be able to bring this memorable shopping experience to even more consumers across Northern Ireland, thanks to the continued support of Ulster Bank.”

Fellow co-owner Trevor, added: “The opening of our third store in Rushmere is a milestone moment and rounds off a significant year for the Miniso brand in the local market. Our outlook for the future remains hugely positive and we look forward to building upon this success, with the backing of the team at Ulster Bank, to sustain momentum and push forward with our ambitious expansion plans.”

A design-led lifestyle retail store for all the family, Miniso offers a wide range of toys, tech, stationery, accessories, homeware, food and cosmetics at affordable prices, and enjoys exclusive partnerships with many well-loved brands such as Disney, Sanrio, We Bare Bears and more.