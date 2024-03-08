M&S Food has announced it's Top 10 most loved cupboard favourites

Sharry Cramond, food and loyalty marketing director says: “M&S Food is the most loved brand in the UK and our Loved By Customers social media campaign is all about shining a light on some of the hidden favourite products from the Foodhall that our customers just can’t live without. Our first list covers cupboard must haves and is topped by our iconic Cheese Twists which I have to say me and my family are never without at home! Over the coming months we’ll be lifting the lid on even more of these hidden icons and getting the nation talking about their favourite M&S products.”

Top 10 store cupboard superstars

Most Loved Snack: All Butter Cheese Twists! M&S sold five million boxes of these golden Gruyère beauties in 2023, s

Most Loved Sauce: Everything Tomato Sauce, with over a million jars flying off the shelves in the last year.

Most Loved Condiment: Burger Sauce, an American-inspired tangy tomato and mustard sauce, flavoured with gherkins and dill with a sweet finish.

Most Loved Chefs’ Hack: Roast Potato Seasoning. Contains a precise blend of semolina, black pepper, onion and sea salt to help customers achieve the crispiest, tastiest, most golden roasties ever

Most Loved Spread: M&S Smooth Peanut Butter. This 100% smooth peanut butter is high in fibre, is a source of protein and carries the Eat Well sunflower.

Most loved Spice Mix: The Fajita Seasoning. With a pinch of sweetness, smoke and spice, this little jar packs a big flavour punch.

Most Loved Ingredient: Everything Classic Garlic Tomato and Herb Paste.

Most Loved Soup: Collection Tomato Rich Italian Tomato & Basil Soup. A comforting, velvety soup, made in Italy exclusively for M&S in small batches from juicy tomatoes, finished with cream and fresh basil for extra peppery depth.

Most Loved Cereal: Collection Caramelised Nut & Fruit Granola. A luxuriously decadent oat and coconut granola mix with salted caramelised nuts and juicy fruits