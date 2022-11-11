M&S launches new rental collection
Marks & Spencer, the largest retailer in the UK to offer clothing for rental, has launched its most versatile and best value rental collection to date on the UK’s leading rental platform, Hirestreet.
Following the success of the summer bundles trial, this season will see the launch of exclusive ‘M&S Capsules’ on Hirestreet.
Five, six or seven-piece collections are available to rent from five-30 days from £39 - which works out at less than £7 per item. Each capsule is categorised into themes and can be styled in up to 10 separate outfits – so whether customers are looking for ‘Transitional Trends’, ‘Comfy Cool’ or ‘Monochrome Moments’, there is something to suit every style and occasion this season.
Plus, in a first for Hirestreet, the latest 78-piece M&S collection will include jeans, footwear and accessories. This follows insight from the latest M&S Family Matters Index which found that one in six consumers are now looking to hire clothing for everyday outfits.
M&S said the rental partnership with Hirestreet reflects its commitment to innovating and investing in services that make it easier for customers to enjoy and live a lower carbon life.