This M&S outfit is available to hire

Following the success of the summer bundles trial, this season will see the launch of exclusive ‘M&S Capsules’ on Hirestreet.

Five, six or seven-piece collections are available to rent from five-30 days from £39 - which works out at less than £7 per item. Each capsule is categorised into themes and can be styled in up to 10 separate outfits – so whether customers are looking for ‘Transitional Trends’, ‘Comfy Cool’ or ‘Monochrome Moments’, there is something to suit every style and occasion this season.

Plus, in a first for Hirestreet, the latest 78-piece M&S collection will include jeans, footwear and accessories. This follows insight from the latest M&S Family Matters Index which found that one in six consumers are now looking to hire clothing for everyday outfits.