The book explores the full gamut of architectural styles of the period

Dr Larmour said; ‘This book recounts the life and works of a select number of Ulster architects who played a significant part in forming the architectural landscape of Ulster in the period of the 1920s to 1970s.

"It provides a valuable record of a host of buildings, some already very familiar and recognisable to the public but others less so, with many here identified and documented for the first time.”

Each of the architects featured not only produced individual buildings of special interest but most also had careers which were notable for their pioneering example and sustained performance, their overall contribution significant enough to set them apart from the rest of their professional colleagues.

This select group is comprised of: Ingleby Smith, Thomas Rippingham, RS Wilshere, RH Gibson, Padraic Gregory, John MacGeagh, Ben Cowser, Denis O’D Hanna, John McBride Neill, Philip Bell, Liam McCormick, Henry Lynch-Robinson, Noel Campbell, Tony Houston, Robert McKinstry, Gordon McKnight, James Munce, Donald Shanks, Adair Roche, Ian Campbell, and Joe FitzGerald.

The list ranges from some who were first prominent in the inter-war years, to others who did not emerge or develop as architects until after the Second World War.

The full gamut of architectural styles of the period is covered in the combined work of these architects.

An emergent interest in historic building conservation is noted and a wide range of building types is represented; these include private residences, housing estates, churches, office blocks, schools and colleges, public houses, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and various forms of public building both local authority and governmental.