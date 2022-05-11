New upsized Holland and Barrett store unveiled in Antrim

Regional business manager H&B Karen Byrne, Lord Mayor Billy Webb, Emma Shannon at Frazer Kidd with store manager Catriona Young

The newly developed 1,200 sq. ft. store will initially include five members of staff, with two additional sales associate positions currently being advertised.

With a new look and feel, the store will be home to a new click-and-collect area as well as a specialist honey bay.

Councillor Billy Webb MBE JP, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: “I was delighted to attend the opening of Holland and Barrett’s new store in Castle Mall in Antrim. It is another excellent example of our residents supporting our local high street businesses and I wish Holland and Barrett every success.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall, explained: “We’re really very excited to welcome existing and new customers to the brand new store which has been designed with shoppers very much in mind. Holland and Barrett has a huge range of wellness products and so there really is something for everyone. The store’s team is also expanding with two new roles being advertised now.”