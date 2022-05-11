New upsized Holland and Barrett store unveiled in Antrim

The newly developed 1,200 sq. ft. store will initially include five members of staff, with two additional sales associate positions currently being advertised.
With a new look and feel, the store will be home to a new click-and-collect area as well as a specialist honey bay.
Councillor Billy Webb MBE JP, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: “I was delighted to attend the opening of Holland and Barrett’s new store in Castle Mall in Antrim. It is another excellent example of our residents supporting our local high street businesses and I wish Holland and Barrett every success.”
Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall, explained: “We’re really very excited to welcome existing and new customers to the brand new store which has been designed with shoppers very much in mind. Holland and Barrett has a huge range of wellness products and so there really is something for everyone. The store’s team is also expanding with two new roles being advertised now.”
Emma Shannon, senior property manager added: “Holland and Barrett has been a much-loved store within the Mall for many years now, and so we are very excited to see the new space and an even wider range of available products than ever.”