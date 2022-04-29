Northern Ireland designer Melanie Bond has launched a new range called 'Wearable Truth'

Launched this month in a stunning showcase which took place in Central Church in Belfast, the collection was initially inspired by Proverbs 3:3 – “Don’t ever forget kindness and truth. Wear them like a necklace. Write them on your heart as if on a tablet.”; but she also found inspiration in the writings of St. Patrick and the work of C.S. Lewis.

Melanie said: “As a designer I aim to bring timeless truth to the collection’s wearers.

“I wanted to combine ageless wisdom with contemporary design.

A necklace from Melanie Bond's Wearable Truth collection

“The pieces in this collection incorporate traditional typed lettering and hand-cut wooden elements. Messages are typed using a vintage typewriter and made into pendants or little elements hand-wired into pieces.

Melanie added: “Words and messages are also hand-stamped on to hand-cut, painted oak, while other elements used include stone & pebbles, glass crystal, opalite, pearl and diamante.

“All pieces are designed and made with meaning locally in my newly opened studio in Dromore, where I can also take appointments for bespoke pieces or special occasion gifts.

“I really am on a mission to uplift those around me and to offer hope by bringing it into the wearer’s everyday life.”

A ring from Melanie Bond's Wearable Truth collection

Melanie has always loved accessories, and now offers handbags, purses, scarves and more to complement her jewellery range. Her collection can be found online at www.melaniebond.co.uk