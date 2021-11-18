Northern Ireland traders seeing boost from High Street vouchers scheme

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons with a larger than life Spend Local card

The Minister said: “We are hearing from those working in the retail, hospitality and service sectors across Northern Ireland that the High Street Scheme is helping to turn their businesses around after the pandemic, but there is ground still to cover until we reach recovery.

“That is why it is important that everyone spends every last penny on their £100 pre-paid Spend Local card in their local businesses.”

Lorna Pegg is from family owned business Sew’n’Knit in Lisburn which was first established over 30 years ago.

She said they have seen an uplift in customers using their Spend Local cards.

Lorna said: “I have had a lot of customers using their High Street voucher towards new sewing machines. This is great to see as a sewing machine is a one off purchase.

“There is a buzz in the city centre as people seem to be generally happier when out and about spending their hundred pounds High Street voucher.”

Manager of the Killyhevlin complex in Enniskillen David Morrison said: “As a local family run hotel for 45 years, it is fantastic to see people choosing to use their Spend Local Cards.”

He said some people were using their cards to pay towards rooms and lodges while other were spending them at the restaurant and spa.

“The scheme has been a welcome pre-Christmas boost to business,” he commented.

Brent Kieran from Edge Hairdressing in Newry has seen customers use their cards more frequently in recent weeks.

He said: “We have noticed customers using their £100 cards to treat themselves and we hope that in the run up to Christmas this will continue and customers will buy gift vouchers for other people.

“It’s great to see the buzz in the salon and things feel positive for the rest of the year.”

The scheme closure date is the 14th December. To date over 1.36 million Spend Local cards have been dispatched with over 1.1 million activated and in use.

