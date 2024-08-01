Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six Mile Tastes and Treasures at The Junction, promises to be a grand celebration of local food, crafts, and culture, marking a significant highlight of the festival

The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim, renowned for its popular monthly markets, is set to host a food and craft event this weekend.

The event on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday 4 is running as part of Antrim’s much-anticipated Six Mile Festival 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six Mile Tastes and Treasures, promises to be a grand celebration of local food, crafts, and culture, marking a significant highlight of the festival.In recent years, The Junction has established itself as a vibrant local hub through a strategic partnership with Northern Ireland market organisers Urban Events. This collaboration has fostered an inclusive retail and market environment where small businesses and major retailers support each other, creating a thriving community of artisans and entrepreneurs.

The Junction hosting Six Mile Tastes and Treasures festival this weekend. Pictured is Amber Catering & Cakes staff

This year, The Junction and Urban Events have once again joined forces with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to present their largest annual speciality food, craft, and drink event - Six Mile Tastes and Treasures. The event is packed with exciting highlights guaranteed to delight attendees, including live cooking demonstrations at the Taste Theatre featuring renowned local chefs like John Hollywood, a participant in last year's Great British Menu.Visitors to the event can look forward to exploring over 70 producers offering a wide range of fresh food, confectionery, bakery items, crafts, and food trucks. Among the notable traders are Papas Mineral Co, Amber Catering and Cakes, Granny Shaws Fudge Factory, Ke Nako Biltong, Blackfire Foods and Kennedy Bacon. Popular food trucks such as Flaming Jo's Barbeque, Crisptix, and Streetza will also be there to serve delectable treats.

Chris Flynn, the centre director of The Junction, said: "We are thrilled to be a part of the Six Mile Festival; it's an exciting celebration spanning three days in Antrim. Tastes and Treasures at The Junction is our biggest annual speciality food, craft, and drink event, and we are delighted to shine a spotlight on the talented artisans of Northern Ireland.

The Junction hosting Six Mile Tastes and Treasures festival this weekend. Pictured are six of the Northern Ireland traders

“We are proud to have created a space where businesses of all sizes can thrive and collaborate. At The Junction, we are passionate about supporting small businesses and providing opportunities for growth. We believe in the power of community and the positive impact it can have on local businesses and artisans."This event offers an unforgettable celebration of music, food, crafts, drinks, and cultural experiences, embodying the spirit of the Six Mile Festival.