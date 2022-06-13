Pandora opens new store in Belfast

Open to the public from 10am on Thursday (June 16), the store will house a selection of beautiful products from collections including Pandora Moments, Pandora Timeless, and Pandora ME.
Ross Monaghan, sales director for Pandora UK & Ireland, said: “We are so pleased to be opening our new store in Belfast this June! The new Pandora store is located right in the centre of town and offers residents a vast selection of beautiful products to choose from, whether it is a self-purchase or a gift for a loved one.
“We couldn’t be more excited to see Pandora expanding in the Northern Ireland region and I’d like to pass on my thanks to all of our various teams for bringing this fantastic store to life. We can’t wait to welcome in all of our wonderful customers and create a long lasting experience for them.”