L-R – Jon-Joe Rogers, owner of American Madness, Max McPherson from Trademarket pictured with Nadia Duncan from NI Chest Heart and Stroke, Laura Wright, Jack Black and Abbie Laughlin from local business advisory firm BDO NI and Jack Rice from Trademarket who launched the Pre-loved Fashion Market due to come to the Linen Quarter, Belfast in partnership with Trademarket

Business advisory firm, BDO NI has partnered with outdoor street food and retail market Trademarket to organise the market which will see a number of local businesses taking part, including east Belfast based vintage clothes shop American Madness who will donate some of their pre-loved denim to the market.

Organisers are encouraging people to use their spring clean to find their preloved quality designer fashion a new home. On the day, a special auction of some stand-out pieces donated by local style icons and well-known faces will also take place.

The initiative is being managed by BDO NI trainee Laura Wright with support from her colleagues in the audit Department and mentor Laura Jackson, partner.

Laura said: “We thought that the pre-loved concept would be an environmentally conscious approach to fundraising and a great way to promote sustainability in fashion, encouraging people to be mindful of their consumption habits.

“Our objective with the pre-loved market was to create something that would be enjoyable for everyone, so this will be a great social event, even if fashion isn’t your thing. For all the clothes addicts, this will be a fun and eco-friendly way to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank.”

Trixie’s Trinkets, a small local business selling customised beaded jewellery will be one of many vendors there on the day, with all proceeds going towards supporting the work of NICHS. In addition, any items not sold will be distributed to local Belfast homeless and refugee charities.

Nadia Duncan, donor development manager at NICHS added: “We are so grateful to BDO NI for their continued support of our work and amazing fundraising efforts which to date have raised an incredible amount of almost £13,000. We are really looking forward to this event, which will not only offer a wonderful opportunity for the public to find a fabulous fashion bargain at a charity shop price, but we also hope lots of people will stop by to meet our team and learn more about the work we do supporting the local community from our care services and programmes, to our health promotion programmes for workplaces, schools and community groups, and our support of ground-breaking research at local universities and hospitals.

“If you would like to donate good quality pre-loved items you will receive not only our heartfelt thanks but also a £5 voucher to spend on the day.”

BDO NI announced their three-year partnership with NI Chest, Heart and Stroke in December 2021, with the charity supporting more than 335,000 people living in Northern Ireland with a chest, heart, or stroke condition.

Trademarket founder Will Neill said: “It’s going to a fun-packed day, and we would encourage everyone to get the date in their diary now and call in with us to eat, drink or shop and just enjoy the craic for a really great cause.”

