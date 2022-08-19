Re:Imagine pop up shop nominated for Drapers Independent Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite only opening their doors to the public earlier this year, the initiative have been nominated for the Community Champion Award at the 2022 Drapers Independent Awards.

The prestigious awards celebrate the best in independent fashion retailing and this year aim to recognise retailers and brands that have innovated to survive and supported their local communities during the challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The winners will be announced at a gala lunch ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London on September 22.

The Mayor Alderman Graham Warke pictured with designers makers, as he offically opened the RE:Imagine Pop Up Shop on Level 3 in Foyleside Shopping Centre

The Re:Imagine initiative is a pilot programme consisting of 11 traders who won a competition to take up residence and showcase their products in prime retails space in Foyleside Shopping Centre and Strabane’s Pagoda.

The shops are an element of a new Start Up Accelerator Programme being delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency with support from BID in Strabane.

The Inner City Trust’s Fashion and Textile Design Centre (FTDC) is responsible for the design, delivery and management of the Re:Imagine pop up shop, and have supported the brands through every stage of the process.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “The Re:Imagine pop up shop has gone from strength to strength since it opened in March and the public have backed them by visiting and purchasing in high numbers. Their nomination for the Community Champion Award is a fitting recognition of the huge community effort of the traders in launching and managing the shop which has ‘Re:Imagined’ the high street with local, sustainable and organic products and clothes. Congratulations to all the team on being shortlisted and good luck to them in London next month.”

Head of business at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Kevin O’Connor, explained: “The purpose of the pop up shops is to ‘Re:Imagine’ the high street and the use of empty spaces. It seeks to take a fresh look at how they source with ethical practices and local involvement to give a new shopping experience to customers through local events. The traders have worked well together to create a unique and innovative retail experience and this latest nomination is just recognition for those efforts.”