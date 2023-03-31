Shoppers go mad for 'flattering' £27.50 M&S tea dress which has been flying off rails
The Jersey Printed Tie Waist Midi Tea Dress is available in two colours - a black mix print and a green mix print
Shoppers are loving a £27.50 dress from M&S which hides 'lumps and bumps'.
It's the Jersey Printed Tie Waist Midi Tea Dress which is available in two colours - a black mix print and a green mix print - and buyers are calling it 'flattering'.
They’re both available in a range of sizes from a UK 6 to 24 - however some sizes have already sold out due to it being so popular, reports OK! Magazine.
On its website M&S described the dress, which is selling like hot cakes:
"Crafted from soft jersey material, this printed tea dress will slot seamlessly into your year-round wardrobe.
"It's cut in a comfortable regular fit with a thin belt for an accentuated silhouette.
"The piece has a classic round neckline and flattering three-quarter sleeves, with a midi-length hem to finish.”
The dress is from M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that “combine classic and contemporary styles".
