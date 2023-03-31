News you can trust since 1737
By Joanne Savage
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:42 BST

Shoppers are loving a £27.50 dress from M&S which hides 'lumps and bumps'.

It's the Jersey Printed Tie Waist Midi Tea Dress which is available in two colours - a black mix print and a green mix print - and buyers are calling it 'flattering'.

They’re both available in a range of sizes from a UK 6 to 24 - however some sizes have already sold out due to it being so popular, reports OK! Magazine.

The dress is available in two colours - green and black
On its website M&S described the dress, which is selling like hot cakes:

"Crafted from soft jersey material, this printed tea dress will slot seamlessly into your year-round wardrobe.

"It's cut in a comfortable regular fit with a thin belt for an accentuated silhouette.

"The piece has a classic round neckline and flattering three-quarter sleeves, with a midi-length hem to finish.”

Model wears the uber popular and flattering midi tea dress available now from M&S for £27.50
The dress is from M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that “combine classic and contemporary styles".

