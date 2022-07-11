Smiggle expands to eight more M&S sores in NI

M&S is expanding its kidswear ‘Brands at M&S’ presence in eight stores across Northern Ireland, with the addition of popular school supplies brand Smiggle.

Smiggle joins iconic shoe brand Clarks and the Early Learning Centre in the kidswear ‘Brands at M&S’ portfolio currently operating in Northern Ireland.

Customers can now enjoy a seamless shopping experience with the go-to retailer for Back-to-School, choosing from the trusted-quality, durable school uniform range, made complete with the option to shop for your child’s necessities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smiggle is added to eight new M&S stores across Northern Ireland

The third-party Back-to-School offering is part of the wider ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy, which offers customers access to a carefully selected group of brands and all the advantages of shopping with the M&S platform, from free next day Click & Collect to the Sparks loyalty programme.

Back-to-School is the third biggest retail event of the year.

With one in four M&S Clothing & Home customers now shopping kidswear, appealing to family shoppers is a key strategic focus.

Earlier in the year, M&S also welcomed the award-winning early years toy specialist, Early Learning Centre to 10 stores across the UK, including the Sprucefield store.

Neil Harrison, director of Brands at M&S, said: “We’re really proud to be the UK market leader in children’s schoolwear, known for our trusted quality and everyday value. Back-to-School is a busy time for families, and we want to make the shopping experience even easier for our customers by putting some of their favourite footwear and accessories brands, alongside our strong schoolwear offer. This is just one of the many ways we’re offering our 22m Clothing & Home customers, more reasons to shop with M&S.”

As well as being a one-stop shop for all things school-related, M&S is also committed to trusted-value at a time which matters to customers most, offering 20% off its own uniform brand until July 25.

Prices in the M&S range start from just £7 for a multipack of three 100% responsibly sourced cotton unisex polo shirts, featuring StayNEWTM technology to reduce colour loss and bobbling. With the additional 20% Back-to-School offer applied, starting prices come down to £5.60 for early shoppers.