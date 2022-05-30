Taylor Yates launches sustainable clothing

This comes following tremendous growth for the local company, that in the last two years has seen a 182% increase in turnover and earlier this year secured its first third party investment.

Created for longevity by the Bushmills-based mother and daughter duo, the new knitwear collection is hand-knit in Belfast and designed to keep waste in the production process to a minimum. The collection is the first foray into clothing from the brand which is most well-known for its sustainable luxury handbags.

Karen Yates, co-founder of Taylor Yates, said: “As a brand, our intention is to act sustainably and responsibly, to minimise and ultimately eliminate waste from our processes. This is something we live by, it’s very important to us that we implement this thinking into every part of our brand.

Co-founders Ellen and Karen Yates

“The new Orla Knitwear Collection focuses on the use of premium, sustainable super fine merino yarns, with longevity and versatility. The range aims to attract more eco-conscious shoppers, without compromising on style and value – something we know our Taylor Yates customers will love and appreciate.”

Each piece from the new collection is handmade to order by Orla, allowing customers to find the perfect knitwear piece. Not only perfect quality and sustainability, but also in the style and fit.

Ellen Yates, co-founder, added: “We are really proud of the Orla collection - not only is it our first own brand clothing range, but it truly embraces a number of processes which are kinder to the planet. We believe online fashion should be sustainable, and the development of our own range has allowed us to work directly with trusted suppliers and partners on better processes that ultimately support our wider sustainability strategy.”