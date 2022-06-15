Tessuti sets sights on NI flagship store at Victoria Square

Tessuti, the modern premium fashion store which is part of the JD Sports Group, has signed for a 12,900 sq ft store in Victoria Square. It will be moving into a prime location at the William Street entrance to the scheme. The new regional flagship store is set to open in quarter four of this year.

Tessuti will be stocked with designer collections from an iconic brand mix across menswear, womenswear and childrenswear and will incorporate the new signature interior which will provide Belfast consumers with a curated and luxuriant shopping experience.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, owners of Victora Square, said: “Tessuti has moved from strength to strength and has a real vision for physical retail. We are pleased that they have selected our scheme to house its first Northern Ireland store and it speaks volumes about our reputation as the leading retail destination in Belfast. Tessuti selecting Victoria Square underlines our successful strategy of securing new tenants to the market and being at the forefront of a brand’s regional growth.”

Chris Rowan, director of Brand & Customer Connection at Tessuti, added: “We are incredibly excited to be expanding our presence in Northern Ireland. Victoria Square is the perfect location to kickstart this growth – positioned in the centre of Belfast with a prominent store frontage by the entrance, there is no doubt that this is a solid move for us as a brand. We are looking forward to sharing our exclusive selection of premium fashion brands to local consumers in Belfast.”

This follows the news that luxury watch and jewellery retailer, Goldsmiths, is due to open its newly expanded 2,680 sq ft showroom on the Upper Ground Floor this summer, following its continuing success at Victoria Square.