The Perfume Shop’s Belfast store reopens after secent-sational makeover

Relaunching on Friday, July 1, the first 30 customers to spend over £40 in stores on opening weekend will be rewarded with a free bottle of fragrance.

The local team of eight are led by shop manager Clare Birt who has worked in the Victoria Square store for over 10 years.

The new store refit has updated all the fixtures and fittings and includes a new digital window screen. The store will also be home to a brand-new personalised ribbon machine, offering customers the chance to add a little something extra to their gift-wrapped purchases with a personal message.

The Victoria Square store will also feature a perfume bottle recycling bank where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 10% off their next purchase. As well as recycling, for each bottle collected, The Perfume Shop will donate the cost of planting a tree to the Eden Reforestation Projects.