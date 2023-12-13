Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the countdown to Christmas well and truly on, it’s time to make a list, check it twice and get organised with your Christmas shopping.

Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or someone who just can’t resist picking up little extras in the lead up to the big day, Belfast has Christmas shopping all wrapped up this year. Compact in size and overflowing with festive cheer, there’s so much to see and do in the city while you shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out Visit Belfast’s list of the Top 10 shopping experiences for a magical day in the city. So, what are you waiting for? Come on in and ‘Make it a Belfast Christmas’.

Make a day of it in Belfast’s most iconic shopping centre with an inspiring catalogue of big-name brands including House of Fraser, Reiss, Ted Baker, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Gym + Coffee, Dune London, Guess, Hollister, H&M, The White Company and Gilly Hicks – all under one mesmerising glass dome in a unique streetscape setting that offers great views of the city at the top and plenty of space to move around below. It’s also home to the only official Apple store on the island and is a haven for foodies, with Boojum, Wagamama, Zizzi and Five Guys just a few of the vibey spots to drop your shopping and hang out for a while. Or book yourself a personal shopper – as if you needed a hand!

One of Belfast’s most popular retail centres and only a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Square, CasteCourt is a one-stop shop of choice and value for clothing, beauty, homeware, fragrances, food and drink. Home to popular BPerfect Cosmetics, New Look, Matalan, DV8 and Schuh, this lively spot has plenty of popular independent boutiques to keep you busy, including Miss Glam for the latest no-gimmick local trends and Lulu, a super-sized store packed with accessories to suit every occasion, including scarves and bags to pack!

Donegall Place and Royal Avenue

Belfast’s main shopping street is an iconic part of the city. Running from the front of the spectacular City Hall to CastleCourt, you’ll find popular brands like Next, M&S, Zara and Skechers. Why not pop into the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre opposite Belfast City Hall where you can shop the best of Belfast all under one roof and take home a unique souvenir in the form of a piece of Belfast this Christmas. Named 'Northern Ireland’s Visitor Information Centre of the Year' at the 2023 Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards, the centre not only showcases Belfast’s unique and authentic tourism experiences, but its gift shop is brimming with incredible, locally sourced gifts that reflect the city’s craic and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step up to the plate for a luxurious and unique shopping experience in one of Belfast’s oldest locations. Home to Ireland’s only Rolex sore, it also features a TAG Heuer outlet and a large array of high quality, independent boutique stores. Built in 1880, it’s a stunning Victorian arcade and well worth a walk-through on your way around this tidy, compact city but check out the brands first – Montblanc, Gucci, Lunn’s, Victoria Gault and Robinsons Shoes will have you reaching for your purse before you leave.

With the countdown to Christmas well and truly on, it’s time to make a list, check it twice and get organised with your Christmas shopping

Now this is more like it! You won’t leave here without something useful, uniquely quirky or fun. Over several floors featuring homeware, clothing and accessories, food, drink, gifts and souvenirs, this authentically Belfast spot’s vision is to create a playful gifting experience that reminds you of what it's like to be from Northern Ireland. A family-run business, Born and Bred is a shopping showstopper and has a great online presence too.

Primark Belfast – the biggest of its stores in Northern Ireland, if not on the island. Reopened, refurbished and restocked after a fire gutted this iconic building a few years ago, it’s a major draw for locals and visitors alike. The new Primark store features 88,200 sq. ft. of retail space, including Primark’s full range of Autumn Winter fashion and everyday essentials, a brand-new immersive Disney experience, a nail and beauty studio for customers and a new fifth floor space which is home to Primark’s new Home department. Plan a visit. Plan not to leave!

Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or someone who just can’t resist picking up little extras in the lead up to the big day, Belfast has Christmas shopping all wrapped up this year. Compact in size and overflowing with festive cheer, there’s so much to see and do in the city while you shop

Located opposite the grand City Hall at the end of Royal Avenue in the centre of things, this is your beauty go to. Founded by Belfast-born Nicky Kinnaird, this amazingly light – and spotless – store is stocked with delights that will keep your skin glowing and smelling great. With over 130 brands including Drunk Elephant, Nars, Charlotte Tilbury and Diptyque as well as a host of exclusive brands such as Boy Smells and Rose Inc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fancy a bit of a browse for something different? Craft NI Gallery, located within Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter at 115 -119 Royal Avenue, shows locally made craft, applied art and design from more than 50 contemporary Northern Irish makers. In the Gallery you will find a carefully curated range of jewellery, ceramics, textiles, hand-blown glass, wood and paper, as well as beautiful one-off and limited-edition decorative pieces. The Gallery is also close to a vibrant array of arts and cultural venues including the Mac, Black Box and Belfast Exposed. And don’t forget the Cathedral Quarter’s legendary hospitality, from the luxurious Merchant Hotel to local craft coffee shops and cafés and lively bars, all make Craft NI Gallery well worth a visit.

It wouldn’t be Christmas in the city without its award-winning Belfast Christmas Market, so if you haven’t been yet, you’ve still got time before it’s packed away for another whole year on 22 December. Basking in the glow of a lit-up City Hall, this atmospheric festive-filled market will save you a trip to Copenhagen and Brussels to get authentic Belgian chocolates, French and Dutch crepes, Spanish paella, German beer and plenty of gift ideas without going too far. Open late every day except Sunday, you’ve got no excuse!

Check out Visit Belfast’s list of the Top 10 shopping experiences for a magical day in the city. So, what are you waiting for? Come on in and ‘Make it a Belfast Christmas’

A Belfast city stalwart, if you haven’t been to St George’s Market in ages, Christmas is the time to go. Soak up the festive eclectic ambiance and live music in the stunning historic Victorian enclosure packed with food, drinks, antiques, crafts, books, clothes and sweet and savoury food. One of Belfast’s oldest attractions – and the best in the UK and Ireland – you cannot let Christmas slip by without a trip inside.