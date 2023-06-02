New research reveals Britain's most popular celebrity perfumes, with Ariana Grande taking the top spot.

Research conducted by perfume samples specialists Parfumery, examined Google search data of every celebrity-produced perfume and how many searches they have received, on average, per month over the past year.

The data revealed that Ariana Grande has taken over the celebrity perfume world.

New research reveals Britain's most popular celebrity perfumes, with Ariana Grande taking the top spot. Searches for all of the star’s perfumes receive an average of 27,204 searches per month overall with her most popular perfume Cloud Intense, averaging 18,883 monthly searches

Beyoncé is the UK's second favourite celebrity producing perfumes, receiving an average of 4,495 searches per month with the most popular of her fragrances being Heat Kissed (4, 041 searches per month).

Rihanna is the third most popular celebrity in Britain regarding perfume with searches for all of her scents receiving 2,200 searches per month, on average, and her most popular fragrance is Fenty Parfum (the star’s other scents are Rouge Love, Crush and Kiss).

Britain's fourth most popular celebrity france-creator is Jennifer Lopez, whose perfumes receive an average of 1,800 monthly Google searches and her most popular scent is One.

In fifth position is Katy Perry, whose perfumes receive an average of 1,241 monthly searches.

The chart-bothering star and mum-of-one has produced various scents over the past ten years, her most famous being Indi Visible, while Nicki Minaj is in sixth position with an average of 1,186 searches per month for all her perfumes, the most popular in the US rapper’s line being Onika.

Somewhat surprisingly, Antonio Banderas and the American rock band Kiss are the seventh and eighth most popular celebrities to bring out a fragrance, while the ninth most favoured celebrity scent is fronted by the late Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí (1904-1989), whose fragrance line receives an average of 671 searches per month in Britain.

His first fragrance, Salvador Dalí, was released in 1983, and other popular scents in his line include Laguna, Salvador Dalí Pour Homme and Le Roy Soleil.

Finally, the tenth most popular celebrity in the rankings is Taylor Swift, who receives an average of 649 searches per month in Britain for her fragrances.

Her most favoured perfume, Taylor, receives an average of 530 monthly searches.