Vikings invade Belfast Christmas Market and predict huge victory for Denmark against Northern Ireland tonight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ahead of the European Championship clash at Windsor Park tonight between Northern Ireland and Denmark many of the visitors’ travelling support stopped off to browse the attraction which opened on Saturday.
Harly Jorgensen, who was visiting Northern Ireland for the first time, said: “We are really enjoying it here.”
Jacob Madsen added: “The people here are so friendly.”
He recommended a visit to the Christmas Market in Copenhagen which is held in the Nyhavn (New Harbour) district before looking ahead to the game.
“I think it will be four-zero,” he predicted.
Jacob explained: “In Denmark when someone asks us what the score will be we always say four-zero.”
Another person visiting the Province for the first time was Laura Christie. She was over from Glasgow for a birthday trip along with her husband Howie who is a regular visitor to these shores due to his love of motorbikes.
Laura said: “It’s been lovely, Belfast is very similar to Glasgow – I’m just embarrassed it’s taken this long to get across.
She added: “We’ve done a bus tour which was really interesting, we’ll see Titanic later then come back to the market for some street food rather than go to a restaurant.”
One of Northern Ireland foremost distilleries is making its debut at the Belfast Christmas Market this year.
Representing Copeland Distillery at the market today was events manager Laura Killough.
She explained that Copeland was founded that to crowdfunding in 2016 and began producing its own gin at its premises in Donaghadee.
Since then they’ve gone on to produce whiskey, rum and coffee liquor, now employing around 25 people.
She said: “Over the weekend we were really busy, which is great to see, there’s been a lot of interest.”
Marking a Christmas tradition yesterday were the Parke family from Ballymoney who stay over in Belfast on the opening weekend of the Christmas Market every year.
Dad Graham said his daughters Layla, nine, and Kaia, seven, love the rides in the funfair area which include a helter skelter and carousel.
He said: “It’s become a family tradition over the years, it’s something we look forward to.”