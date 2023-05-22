Ulster University fashion students, Anna Finnis and Holly Bell pictured at the new Off-Cuts x Victoria Square exhibition, which is now live on the lower ground mall of Victoria Square.

Over the last few months, students from Ulster University’s BA (Hons) in Textile Art, Design and Fashion and MSc in Fashion and Textile Retail Management courses have taken part in a series of practical workshops, upcycling fabric off cuts from major fashion houses to design and make a range of quirky textile creations.

The collaborative project has utilised 8,000 metres of waste tape and yarn to create high-quality fashion pieces, interior and art items. Some of the students’ work is now on display in the exhibition, which will remain in situ in Victoria Square until mid-June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the new installation, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “We are passionate about using our public spaces in Victoria Square to provide a platform to showcase local, creative talent.”

Dean Liggett, fashion lecturer at Ulster University said: “Sustainability is an increasingly important consideration for the fashion industry. It has been so heartening to see how passionately our students have approached this project, which fills us with hope that our next generation of fashion designers will lead the way in sustainable fashion practices.

Maureen Collins, lecturer in fashion and textile designs added: “The yarn used in this exhibition powerfully illustrates the challenges faced by the fashion industry and the fashion designers of the future. It also shows how – through collaborations like this with Victoria Square – we can repurpose waste materials to make something beautiful, giving a new lease of life to fabrics that would otherwise have gone to landfill.”