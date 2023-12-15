​Our star sign can tell us a lot about our personality type and preferences in life, and when it comes to make-up, there’s one product that epitomises one’s style more than any other: lipstick.

From matte to gloss and bright to neutral, the possibilities are endless, but what lip look is best according to astrology?

We asked Zodiac experts for their advice on the lip shades that suit each sign…

Aries

For the sign ruled by Mars, aka the red planet, bright reds and fiery oranges complement Aries’ confident personality.

“These warm hues symbolise their dynamic spirit and help them command attention wherever they go,” says intuition coach and psychic Julie Chandler.

“Whether it’s a classic red lipstick that exudes power or a statement orange that represents their zest for life, Aries can rock these shades with their natural charisma.”

Taurus

“A grounded and peaceful sign, Taurus favours a subtle aesthetic,” says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, which is why she recommends a neutral, brown-toned lip colour.

“Burnt caramel is a gentle and warm shade, which illustrates the cosy outlook of those born under the sign of the bull. Luxury styling will be enhanced by a rich satin finish.”

Gemini

For the social butterflies of the zodiac, a versatile but vibrant pink or coral will suit their playful nature.

“These shades capture their youthful and lively energy while allowing them to express their fun-loving side,” Chandler says.

“Whether it’s a playful hot pink or a subtle coral, Geminis can effortlessly pull off these shades and add a touch of flirtatiousness to their look.”

Cancer

For homebody Cancerians, it’s all about simplicity and feel-good vibes.

“Cancer likes to get made-up with the minimum of fuss, and will choose a balmy lip tint for ease of application and a fuss-free feel,” says Honigman.

“Gentle peach hues fit the loving vibe of those born under the sign of the crab.”

Leo

It won’t come as a surprise to glamour-loving Leos that bold hues are best.

“A shade that complements their radiant and passionate aura is a deep, rich burgundy or a luxurious, vibrant plum,” Chandler says.

“These shades reflect their regal presence and help them command attention wherever they go.”

Virgo

“Neat and organised, Virgos enjoy a natural look, letting their innate beauty shine,” says Honigman, who recommends a lightweight lip tint or stain, rather than a full-coverage lipstick.

“A fresh shade of pretty pink, such as rosewood, suits the practical style of those born under the sign of the virgin.”

Libra

Representing their harmonious nature, a subtle ‘your lips but better’ look suits Librans.

“A shade that complements their gentle and romantic aura is a soft, rosy pink or a warm, peachy nude,” Chandler says.

“These shades reflect their innate elegance and help them create a sense of balance and poise in their appearance.”

Scorpio

“Intense and dramatic, Scorpio appreciates individuality in styling, with a bit of an edge,” says Honigman, which is why she suggests rich berry tones with a matte or satin finish.

“Burgundy lips in berry shades are the perfect balance of shade and sweetness for those born under the sign of the scorpion.”

Sagittarius

Free-spirited Sagittarians should embrace their adventurous side with an eye-catching lip colour.

“A shade that complements their bold and fiery energy is a vibrant berry or a fiery orange-red,” says Chandler.

“These shades represent their adventurous spirit and help them make a statement wherever they go.”

Capricorn

“A business-minded and focused sign, Capricorn practically invented power dressing and powerful make-up,” Honigman says, and it’s got to be “luxe not dupes” when choosing a statement red lip.

“No-nonsense lips in the reddest of reds scream ‘strength’ for those born under the sign of the sea-goat. They’ll favour a matte finish for that upmarket feel.”

Aquarius

One might expect unconventional Aquarians to rock something distinctive such as metallic lilac, but Chandler recommends a more minimalist approach: “A clear gloss, with its natural shine and subtle enhancement, can go a long way in showcasing an Aquarius’ unique and creative personality.

“It’s a reflection of their ability to stand out effortlessly without relying on bold colours. The clear gloss adds a touch of freshness and minimalism, allowing their natural beauty and individuality to shine through.”

Pisces

“Dreamy and romantic, Pisces aspire to emulate the feels and looks of storybook characters and leading ladies of their favourite love stories,” Honigman says.