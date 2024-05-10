Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Oxfam Superstore, on Church Road, is only the second of its kind in the UK (the other superstore is in Oxford) and is eight times bigger than the average Oxfam shop with some 7,000 sq ft of retail space.

The News Letter was given a sneak peep of the bright, spacious store, which is a million miles removed from the charity shop image of a musty, gloomy, moth-eaten place with a hodge-podge of bric-a-brac, polyester nighties and dog-eared books.

The new shop is styled to perfection with an emphasis on clever visual merchandising. It’s a clutter-free bright place for browsing, which offers everything from new and pre-loved womenswear and menswear to homeware and vintage items, including major designer brands.

Staff at the new Oxfam Superstore in Holywood.

Born and bred in Holywood, Fiona Anderson, manager at Oxfam Holywood will head up the new superstore.

Originally starting off as a store volunteer at the age of 16, Fiona progressed to the role of store manager in 2021.

“Seeing the store progress from what it was back when I started, to now opening our first superstore is more than what we could have ever imagined. We have a lot of hugely valuable items available, but it’s important to us that we keep these affordable for our customers. We’ve got luxury items by Alexander McQueen, Dior, Gucci, Louboutins – every high fashion brand imaginable.”

Some samples of what shoppers can expect include a Vivienne Westwood waistcoat jacket, in brand new condition with a price label attached for £980, selling for £588; a pair of aubergine coloured Doc Martins for £28; a Miomojo bag, made from re-cycled fishing nets, brand new, originally retailing at £115, Oxfam Superstore price, selling for £38.

The new Oxfam Superstore in Holywood

The Italian brand Miomojo, which produces high-end, cruelty-free, vegan bags, is unique to Oxfam Ireland.

Fiona added: "We’re proud to boast a wide range of stock to suit everyone, and we really want to challenge the misconceptions surrounding charity shops. Our goal is to curate a beautiful shopping experience that speaks to everyone, and sustainable shopping has never been more topical. We want to keep the conversation going as the climate crisis and textile pollution worldwide worsens.”

An avid charity shop shopper herself, Fiona added: “We want people to walk through that door that would never step foot in a charity shop and go ‘wow’. If second-hand isn’t for you, you can still buy new. There’s new items on the shelves from our corporate partners Marks and Spencer, Aldi and Miomojo. There’s something for everybody. But, of course, there’s also the gorgeous donated goods and hopefully we’ll change some minds about that."We also provide free period products for our community and you can discreetly ask for those. We provide school uniforms for anyone who is struggling. If anyone has a need, we want to be that place for them.”

The new superstore also boasts Ireland’s first donation station, which is adjacent to the shop and is intended to make it easier for people to donate their items.

Stylist Susan Lunn, Oxfam Superstore, Holywood

Fiona said: "There is nowhere else that has a designated donation station which is separate from the shop space. A lot of charity shops would struggle with that – people dragging their bin bags through the shop, but this station means you can pull your car up at the door and you donate your goods. We really look after the items people give us. We respect the items and we ensure they are given a proper price.”

The new store will be run by four staff plus the essential support of 30 volunteers from all over the world. All proceeds from the store support the work of Oxfam around the world.

Fiona said: “What’s really important to me is that this space is for everybody. There is influx of refugees into Holywood, families, in particular, and there’s no real infrastructure for that, so we want to provide a safe space for people to come and feel a part of something and volunteer. We provide friendship and company and a listening ear. The main thing is we are more than a charity and we are trying to challenge those perceptions.”

The new store is a haven for those who love vintage homewares and fashion.

Sales assistant Susan Lunn, who has a passion for vintage and curates these items for the new superstore said: "It started off with people wanting to look a bit different, but now everybody has realised how good vintage clothing is, the attention to detail that you don’t get with a lot of the fast fashion. Vintage clothing will have hand-sewn buttons and hems, the quality and the materials they used are just so much better.”

She added: “Vintage items are donated from house clearances and we do get vintage lovers who have had their day of wearing an item and now are passing it on. We also source quite a bit.”

In terms of vintage homewares, Susan said the craftmanship of these items is superb.

"They are made from proper, solid wood. The likes of G Plan furniture is making a return. It’s built to last and it shows because we actually have so much of it in the shop. People just want to move away from the high street and get that something different."

Holywood is a haven for charity shops and according to Susan there is a huge sense of community between them all.

"If we can create a destination area for more people to come to Holywood that’s going to help the local economy, it’s going to help other charity shops, the coffee shops and restaurants. You can spend a whole day here, and there’s very few towns you can say that about now.”

The current Holywood Oxfam store on High Street, which opened in 1979 by Betty Woods, is the longest standing charity shop in the town. After 45 years of trading, it has established itself as a popular shopping destination for sustainable shoppers across Belfast and beyond. It will now become a dedicated Oxfam bookstore.

Charity shops’ clientele is a mixed bunch. Nowadays you’re as likely to find the well-heeled scouring the rails, as the skint student - because what was once about the aesthetic and the thrill of finding something cool and unusual (although, a large part still is about that), is now about the political and the environmental. In a cost of living crisis, these shops are often a lifeline for many.

Oxfam Ireland director of Trading, Trevor Anderson said: “Our 46 shops play a vital role in the collection, sorting and reuse of textiles. By shopping in a charity shop, you extend the life of goods you buy and donate, significantly reducing your carbon footprint.

“This will be more than a traditional charity shop. The store’s potential contribution to shopping sustainably in a cost of living and climate crisis is unparalleled for the area.”