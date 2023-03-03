A new ranking has named Belfast as one of the most expensive cities for a staycation this Easter, as it’s the UK’s fourth-priciest holiday destination.

The ranking, put together by data analysts at online.casino, utilises new insights provided by AirDNA and found that the average holiday rental is now a fifth more expensive (21%) than it was last year - with some parts of the UK seeing bigger price hikes than others.

Last year, Britons could enjoy a night away for £112 or a week away over Easter, but now they’ll have to shell out at least £136 per-night - equivalent to over £800 for a week-long trip.

Belfast is one of the more expensive UK cities in which to enjoy an Easter staycation

This cost only covers accommodation, and not any cleaning, service or additional fees.

This is bad news for the holidaymakers who’ve swapped their trip abroad for a staycation to cut costs - with some popular destinations proving costlier to visit than others.

The ranking reveals that Belfast is the fourth-most expensive city to visit this year, behind London, Brighton and Oxford - making it one of the most pricey destinations at £159 per night.

The city has seen a notable increase in accommodation costs compared to last year on top of its already high prices - with rates jumping 31% (from £121 per-night to £159).

For a weeklong stay, people will need to spend £954 on accommodation - and sadly, the research reveals there’s no UK destination that offers a six-night stay for less than £500.

Those looking to visit Belfast - famed for being the Titanic’s birthplace - should prioritise getting their stay booked sooner rather than later, as the data reveals that Easter prices will peak on April 1 in the city this year, meaning per-night rates will increase to £194.

As well as its impressive naval history, Belfast is known for its stunning landscapes and beautiful historical buildings - including Cave Hill Country Park and Belfast Castle.

On the other end of the scale, the cheapest destination to visit this Easter came out as Leicester, with a one night stay costing just £94 a night - having increased by 33% this year.

People looking to enjoy a week in Leicester will pay just over £565 for a six-night stay - rising to £708 when booked over this year’s peak date (March 31).

Although booked average rates typically decrease as a date gets closer - especially if hosts put on last-minute offers - families planning an Easter getaway will have to compete against others who are also looking to take advantage of the school holidays.

Top 10 most expensive UK destinations to visit this Easter

City of London - £201 a night

Brighton - £172 a night

Oxford - £168 a night

Belfast - £159 a night

Cambridge - £158 a night

York - £155 a night

Bristol - £153 a night

Edinburgh - £149 a night

Cardiff - £141 a night

Manchester - £140 a night