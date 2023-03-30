Caravan owners will be disappointed with panel's review of park protocols: Jim Allister

The TUV leader was commenting following the publication of the latest review of the Caravan Act.

Mr Allister has campaigned for the legislation to be amended to prevent what he claims is unfair treatment by some of the park owners.

“The review panel laboured much and delivered little,” he said.

A static caravan

“The key issue of lack of security of tenure and one year licences, which are heavily weighted in favour of the park owners, requires legislative change through amendment of the Caravans [NI] Act 2011. Thus the suggestion of mere better oversight and guidance by Trading Standards is inadequate.

"There is no rational analysis of the need for legislative change in the report. It ran away from the issue.”

Mr Allister added: “I do not believe their proposals will substantially improve the lot of caravan owners. Fact sheets from Trading Standards won’t cut it.”

The Department for Communities is statutorily obliged to review the Caravans Act (NI) every five years.

In the conclusions section of the latest review report, the panel states: “While potential caravan owners should ensure they make an informed choice it is essential that site owners trade openly and fairly with consumers.