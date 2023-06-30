From intimate weddings and romantic honeymoons to birthday celebrations, there’s a stunning retreat for all occasions.

Historic Pentillie Castle on River Tamar in the Cornish countryside

Those looking to celebrate an occasion with a stylish, elegant escape will find Finest Retreats has the perfect property for an occasion.

Whether you’re looking for a stunning wedding celebration venue, a place to host a birthday retreat, a honeymoon escape or just want to spend quality time with friends and family, Finest Retreats is rounding up some of its top properties in which to celebrate in style.

Historic Castle on River Tamar – Sleeps 20 people, from £2,299 per night.

Grade II-listed painswick House

Couples seeking an elegant, intimate, and luxurious property in which to host their wedding celebrations will love the Historic Castle on River Tamar in the Cornish countryside. Dating back to the 1690s, this grand stately home has everything needed for a celebration fit for royalty. From 55 acres of private parklands, 11 individually styled ensuite bedrooms, an outdoor solar-heated pool, a state dining room, a games room and so much more, this exquisite home will surely impress guests.

Arc Painswick – Sleeps up to 24, from £984 per night.

Located in the heart of the beautiful Cotswolds, this fine Grade II-listed home is perfect for hosting a celebration to remember. Having undergone an extensive renovation by Parti Architects, Arc Painswick offers a distinctive and luxurious yet homely feel. The nine bedrooms sleep up to 24 people, with the ability to split all double beds into singles if required. Arranged around a central courtyard and offering a pool and BBQ area at the rear, there’s plenty of alfresco space in which to host the perfect soiree. What’s more the large dining area, projector room, bar area, two living and snug all offer additional entertaining space.

With Arc’s online Lobby platform, guests can truly curate a bespoke stay, from ordering local breakfasts to be delivered to the door and a private mixologist for the bar to in-house yoga.

Sunshine Cottage in the beautiful peak district (photo: Ian Daisley)

Sunshine Cottage – Sleeps 10, from £234 per night.

A charming large, detached barn set in the beautiful peak district, yet within easy access of Derby’s bustling city, Sunshine Cottage is ideal for spending quality time with friends and family. This rural retreat features an open-plan ground floor, ensuite bedrooms, a south-facing patio, and a hot tub. Located near the famous Chatsworth House, Carsington Waters’ nature trails, and an array of excellent pubs and restaurants, it has everything to keep everyone entertained.

Garden Lodge – sleeps 2, from £63 per night.

Those looking for a rustic, rural romantic retreat will love the Garden Lodge at Craven Arms in Shropshire. The couples’ hideaway offers a private deck and hot tub, surrounded by lush gardens, as well as a BBQ area in which to enjoy those long summer evenings. With an open-plan kitchen and living room and grand fireplaces, guests will feel cosy and snug, even on those colder winter nights. With the main bedroom offering ensuite and French doors that open onto the private decking, couples will truly feel in a world of their own.