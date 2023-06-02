The manager of the new Ebrington Hotel, Gary McDonald has expressed his excitement at welcoming the first guests to the four-star deluxe accommodation in the historic Clock Tower building.

And with a planned opening date of June 30, his team ‘has been working non-stop the past few weeks’.

He explained: "I am extremely excited to be a part of this project and to be leading such a talented team. The location is out of this world, and it is such a unique building with no expense spared on the design and fit out.

Gary McDonald, manager of the new Ebrington Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

"When you talk to people walking past the hotel they are as excited about the hotel as we are. It really is so exciting to be part of this and watch it come out of the ground and open in less than 18 months to this standard – it truly is remarkable and a great addition to the city.

"We are confident that we will be able to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience with first class service.

"Our team has been working non-stop the past few weeks to ensure that everything is in place to provide our guests with the best possible experience whether in our spa, restaurant bar or accommodation.”

The development of the Ebrington involves a total capital investment of £15.5m. It promises to be a game-changer for hospitality in Londonderry and will offer ‘top-of-the-line amenities and services’ that Mr McDonald believes ‘will attract guests from all over the world’

Gary McDonald, the manager of the Ebrington Hotel, with world-class chef Noel McMeel

He continued: “Our hotel offers 93 bedrooms with four suites with the provision that it can grow to 152 bedrooms. The location itself, in the heart of the city, overlooking the river Foyle is a huge selling point as are the landmark buildings themselves which are of huge historic significance both locally and internationally. It's one of the best urban locations for a hotel in the country.

"We are being built to a four-star deluxe standard and will offer a range of amenities and services to ensure that all our guests have a comfortable stay in a beautifully designed guest room.

"The hotel will have its own six treatment room spa, complete with thermal suite, hydrotherapy pool and gym. It also boasts luxurious accommodation with a third of of our rooms overlooking the city and offers world-class dining options from our talented kitchen team who are led by award-winning NI Chef, Noel McMeel.

"We will have 142-seater restaurant with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the city as well as our Corner House Pub and Lounge which will be more informal and serve food in the ground floor with a gorgeous bar upstairs.”

The Ebrington Hotel is set to open to the public on June 30

This extraordinary offering has meant keen demand from prospective guests and those seeking to book the hotel for weddings and functions.

He explained: “We have received a lot of interest from guests looking to book from as far back as January 22, so people have been eager to book rooms for their stay in the city even though it was still a building site.

"To facilitate enquiries, we launched a small holding page to allow us to take bookings, but our new website should be up and running in the next few weeks.

"We are really heartened with function bookings to date and our sales team have a very busy diary for the first two weeks in July with potential couples all looking for a show around as soon as we open.

An artist's illustration of one of the new hotel's guest rooms

“Our first weddings and conferences are booked in from October and we are delighted to be working with Tourism NI to host their golf conference in the city from October 4-6, which is a first for the city.”

The hotel which is being developed by Cecil Doherty’s Ebrington Leisure Holdings Ltd. and has been in gestation since 2015 has also resulted in a major jobs boost for the city.

Mr McDonald added: “There are 120 roles available across the hotel and we will have 90 roles filled for opening. At the minute we are 95% there with all management roles now filled.

"The recruitment process has been a long process, but we are fortunate we have been able to attract a lot of highly qualified candidates and are proud of the talented team that we have assembled.

“We have hired a large team of skilled professionals to work at our new hotel, including department managers, chefs, housekeepers, and other talented operational staff in various departments.

"Obviously, it is a process that will continue, and we have more positions to fill so we would encourage anyone interested in a position at the hotel to email CV/ covering letter to [email protected]”

The Ebrington Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

For now it is fingers crossed and all set for the big opening: "We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the public in the next few weeks, as we know lots of people out walking love to chart its progress and look forward to calling in.

