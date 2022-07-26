The winner will get to take £4,000 worth of holidays and win a doggy bag full of treats (photo: Canine Cottages)

Far from being a dog's life, this gig would mean living the dream for one special pooch.

Applications are now open for arguably, the dog job of a lifetime: to be the Canine Critic for 2022, travelling the UK reviewing dog-friendly holidays.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Canine Critics competition gets tougher as time goes on, with tens of thousands of entries vying to be top dog.

The judges for 2022 include Channel 5’s The Dogfather, Graeme Hall; Battersea’s head of canine behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Ali Taylor; and Pets at Home's director of proposition, Madeline Shaw.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a Canine Critics judge this year,” said Graeme Hall. “What an honour. So, what makes your pet perfect for the position? We’re looking for characterful, adventure-loving dogs of all shapes, ages and sizes. I can’t wait to hear your stories.”

In 2021, 10 top dogs were crowned the winners but this year sees the competition get even tougher, with just one dog job up for grabs.

The winner will get to take £4,000 worth of holidays and win a doggy bag full of treats.

The successful dog will be championed across the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly on its social media channels.

Emma Crowe, head of customer marketing for Canine Cottages, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Canine Critics for its fifth year in 2022 and cannot wait to paw through the entries and learn more about the amazing dogs we have all across the UK.

“It’s always been difficult to pick the top 10 dogs, so it’s going to be the most difficult year yet to pick just one dog from thousands of applicants.

"That’s why we’ve ensured that our judging panel is up to scratch with a mixture of specialisms.

"Best of luck to all applicants, we can't wait to hear your stories.”

Full details can be found on the Canine Cottages website: https://www.caninecottages.co.uk/.

You don’t need to have travelled with Canine Cottages previously to apply.