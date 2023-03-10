With its breathtaking countryside setting in the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands, Lough Erne Resort can be the perfect destination for a well-deserved Mother’s Day escape.

Guests visiting this natural haven can revive their mind, body, and soul with a visit to the Thai Spa where they can experience a relaxing treatment before unwinding with a leisurely dip in the resort’s infinity pool.

After a rejuvenating spa experience, enjoy a Mother’s Day Sunday Lunch dining experience in the 3 AA Rosette Catalina.

The Lough Erne Resort in the heart of the beautiful Fermanagh Lakelands

Created by the resort’s culinary team led by Stephen Holland and Mark Winter, the mouth-watering menu is rooted in local produce and sure to win mum’s approval.

Sunday lunch is available (prior booking essential) at only £32.50pp for three tempting courses.

Or you can celebrate those that mean the most to us with a resort gift voucher starting from just £25 for use throughout the resort at a time that suits your loved one.

Thoughtful in every way, Lough Erne Resort is adding a complimentary gift to enjoy with all vouchers valued at £50 or over.

Dine in the delightful Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne this Mother's Day

For every voucher worth £50-£99, the purchaser can enjoy a complimentary bar of Boatyard Gin Chocolate.

For vouchers valued at £100-£149, the purchaser will receive a complimentary bottle of house wine and for vouchers valued at more than £150 the purchaser can enjoy both of these lovely gifts, compliments of Lough Erne Resort.

To claim your gift, simply use the promotion code mother23 on checkout when purchasing a gift voucher at lougherneresort.com or quote at the resort when purchasing your Mother’s Day gift voucher (Ts and Cs apply).

As well as enjoying spa, dining, golf, or overnight accommodation guests can savour the captivating beauty of the Fermanagh Lakelands whilst enjoying a classic Afternoon Tea. The enticing selection of freshly prepared delicacies is served on local Belleek Pottery China for a truly indulgent experience.

Visit www.Lougherneresort.com to find out more.

