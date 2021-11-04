Northern Ireland Giant Spirit Characters descend upon Belfast City Centre

The troupe of faces from past and present came together with Discover Northern Ireland to invite people to explore all the unique experiences to uncover now on their doorsteps during autumn and winter.

The cast of Giant Spirit Characters included Enchanted Winter Angels from Antrim Castle and Gardens, a Celtic Warrior from Navan Centre & Fort, Giants Causeway legends Finn McCool, Benadonner and Oonagh, Shipyard Worker from Titanic Belfast, fascinating figures from National Museums NI, Captain Smith, Castle Ward Georgians, an out-of-this-world Astronaut from Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and a friendly Fermanagh Mummer.

Discover Northern Ireland has a range of experiences that will allow you to truly Embrace our Giant Spirit. For more information on the experiences listed above and more, visit: www.discovernorthernireland.com

