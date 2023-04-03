Static caravan owners vow to keep pressure on over 'lack of protections'

General view of a holiday caravan park

Caravan owner associations had hoped that a number of concerns would have been addressed, leading to the legislation being amended to give customers more control over their rented sites.

Complaints include excessive hikes in pitch fees, unreasonable demands to remove caravans of a certain age, short contracts covering only one year at a time and site owners exercising a monopoly over who can carry out improvement work within each site.

The Department for Communities is statutorily obliged to review the Caravans Act (NI) every five years.

A static caravan in a holiday park

In the conclusions section of the latest review report, the panel states: “While potential caravan owners should ensure they make an informed choice it is essential that site owners trade openly and fairly with consumers.

“Trading fairly includes the need for site owners to ensure that they have fully discussed and explained the agreed terms in the written/seasonal agreements with the potential caravan owners before signatures have been applied.”

TUV leader Jim Allister, who has been campaigning for the legislation to be amended, said the review panel “laboured much and delivered little” for caravan owners.

He said: “The key issue of lack of security of tenure and one-year licences, which are heavily weighted in favour of the park owners, requires legislative change through amendment of the Caravans [NI] Act 2011.”

One of those behind the campaign to have the legislation amended is Fiona Gamble from Tandragee.

Ms Gamble has now ended her family’s 47-year tradition of taking local caravan park holidays due to what she believes is unfair treatment.

“The caravan site owners win every time,” she said.

Ms Gamble said her one-year contract periods with the site in Co Down meant she was continually vulnerable to “upgrade” stipulations.

“My caravan was getting quite old, and I had made it quite clear that I wouldn’t be spending thousands and thousands on [new] caravan. They knew that they weren’t going to get any money from me,” she said.

“If you have bought a brand new caravan off them then they will give you a 10-year contract, but once that 10 years is up then it’s on an annual basis.

“People are being told, ‘either upgrade or go’. It really is a bitter pill to swallow.”

The ‘Support Law Change for Caravan Owners for N Ireland’ Facebook page states: “The Caravan Act NI 2011 needs looked at again, as it currently gives no protection of tenure once you have purchased a caravan. We also need protection and transparency against site fee increases, and a say over who does servicing on caravans etc such as decking.”

A Department for the Economy spokesperson said: “Any allegations of misleading claims or unfair trading practices in the caravan sector could give rise to offences under consumer protection legislation.

“The Trading Standards Service is charged with enforcing consumer protection laws in Northern Ireland, and we can investigate any alleged breaches of the legislation that come to our attention and take the appropriate enforcement action, where necessary.

“If consumers have a complaint or are looking for advice on owning a caravan, they should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262 or log on to www.consumerline.org.”