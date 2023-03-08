For most, swearing is an everyday part of life.

Studies have shown that people who swear more could be more intelligent, more creative, and more honest.

Whether you believe that or not, it’s hard to avoid coming across expletive language, especially online.

Belfast is the fifth most sweary UK city, behind Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Edinburgh. The survey also found that the day of the week people swear most on is a Saturday

So which UK cities are most guilty of breaking out the profanities?

To find out, the digital PR experts at Reboot took to popular forum site Reddit to analyse over four million comments and examine the UK’s most populated cities’ subreddits to find out just how many of the comments included profanity and the most common swear words involved.

Belfast landed in fifth place for the UK cities that swear the most, according to an analysis of 74,448 comments in the subreddit, of which 8.33% included profanity, equating to 6,201 comments.

There are over 40% less swear comments by Belfast natives than that of swear comments used online by Glaswegians.

Glasgow is the most potty mouthed UK city according to the survey, coming out with swear words in 15.18% of comments.

Liverpool came in second place, with the analysis indicating that 9.72 of comments contained some kind of profanity.

Ranking third is London as 8.61% of comments contain a swear word. With the largest subreddit at over 872,000 members and 268,117 comments analysed, it is unsurprising that Londoners like to let off a bit of steam.

In fourth place, just ahead of Belfast, is Edinburgh. Just below London, users of this city’s dedicated subreddit swear in 8.49% of their comments. With a whopping 556,019 comments analysed and over 146,000 members.

The research also calculated which day of the week that people use the most bad language – and surprisingly, it was a Saturday. This had the highest percentage of expletives at 9.38%.

Following just behind is Thursday, with 9.34% of comments containing some kind of swear word. Perhaps people just can’t wait for the weekend?

