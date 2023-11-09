Leading tech conference will explore both the safety and ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the latest technological advancements including autonomous vehicles and ChatGPT

AI Con, the leading Artificial Intelligence conference hosted by Kainos, will take place today (Thursday) at Titanic Belfast, to lead the conversation on the responsible and sustainable implementation of AI. Pictured are Colleen Murray, marketing executive, Options Technology, Mark Boyle, head of tech, digital at Catapult NI, Ruth McGuinness, data & AI practice lead, Kainos, Robert Grundy, chair, The Matrix Panel, Cllr Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, chair of the city growth and regeneration committee, Belfast City Council and George McKinney, director of technology & services, Invest NI, pictured at the launch of AI Con Hosted by Kainos 2023

Over 400 technologists and business leaders will gather in Belfast today as leading tech conference AI Con returns to explore the continued evolution of Artificial Intelligence.

Hosted by Kainos, the sold-out conference at Titanic Belfast will explore both the safety and ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the latest technological advancements including autonomous vehicles and ChatGPT.

Guests will come together to hear from global leaders in the Artificial Intelligence space including from BBC, Woebot Health, Tortoise Media and Manna Drone Delivery.

Supported by Matrix NI, Digital Catapult NI, Options IT, Ulster Bank, Belfast City Council and Invest NI, the event has been designed to contribute to the debate on the responsible advancement of the technology by bringing global examples of the risks and opportunities of AI to life in Belfast.

Now in its fifth year, AI Con will explore the use of AI in autonomous transportation, architectural design and the evolution of Generative AI and services such as ChatGPT, amongst other topics. This year, the conference will extend the conversation to explore the potential for AI to enhance creativity in areas such as film, music and art.

Reviving its twin-track approach, the full-day conference will feature two programmes running simultaneously, with the ‘societal’ track focusing on AI’s potential to impact wider society, while the ‘technical’ track will examine recent advancements and how these can be practically applied.

The conference will explore critical aspects of trust, fairness and transparency in the AI world, and, for the first time, the agenda has been shaped by the local technology community following a public call for speakers.

Alison Darcy, founder and CEO of Woebot Health is set to deliver the keynote address sharing her experience of bridging the gap between health and technology with the creation of an AI powered chatbot which directs individuals to accessible mental health care and support.

Attendees will also hear from Simon Reeve, director of innovation at the Alan Turing Institute and Jim Fleming, co-founder and director of marketing of Fusion Processing, which leads the consortium currently developing Europe’s first full-sized autonomous bus for CAVForth.

Nell Watson, the president of the European AI office will take part in a panel discussion on AI ethics and safety in Northern Ireland, while Graham Ball, chief scientific officer and founder of Intellomx will deliver a session on AI for rapid drug target discovery.

Tom Gray director of innovation at Kainos and founder of AI Con, said: “I am delighted to welcome AI Con back for its fifth year in Belfast. Having a fully sold-out conference this year reflects both the importance of AI in all aspects of life and work, and the increased public interest in the technology driven by the availability of apps and services based on Generative AI.

“Last week, the UK played its leading role in the AI ecosystem by hosting the AI Safety Summit. In Northern Ireland, we have a unique opportunity to be a pioneer in addressing safety and ethical considerations in the use of AI, and in developing tools that measure the responsibility and safety of AI, across sectors.