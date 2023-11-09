400 technologists to gather in Belfast as AI Con returns to explore the continued evolution of Artificial Intelligence
Over 400 technologists and business leaders will gather in Belfast today as leading tech conference AI Con returns to explore the continued evolution of Artificial Intelligence.
Hosted by Kainos, the sold-out conference at Titanic Belfast will explore both the safety and ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the latest technological advancements including autonomous vehicles and ChatGPT.
Guests will come together to hear from global leaders in the Artificial Intelligence space including from BBC, Woebot Health, Tortoise Media and Manna Drone Delivery.
Supported by Matrix NI, Digital Catapult NI, Options IT, Ulster Bank, Belfast City Council and Invest NI, the event has been designed to contribute to the debate on the responsible advancement of the technology by bringing global examples of the risks and opportunities of AI to life in Belfast.
Now in its fifth year, AI Con will explore the use of AI in autonomous transportation, architectural design and the evolution of Generative AI and services such as ChatGPT, amongst other topics. This year, the conference will extend the conversation to explore the potential for AI to enhance creativity in areas such as film, music and art.
Reviving its twin-track approach, the full-day conference will feature two programmes running simultaneously, with the ‘societal’ track focusing on AI’s potential to impact wider society, while the ‘technical’ track will examine recent advancements and how these can be practically applied.
The conference will explore critical aspects of trust, fairness and transparency in the AI world, and, for the first time, the agenda has been shaped by the local technology community following a public call for speakers.
Alison Darcy, founder and CEO of Woebot Health is set to deliver the keynote address sharing her experience of bridging the gap between health and technology with the creation of an AI powered chatbot which directs individuals to accessible mental health care and support.
Attendees will also hear from Simon Reeve, director of innovation at the Alan Turing Institute and Jim Fleming, co-founder and director of marketing of Fusion Processing, which leads the consortium currently developing Europe’s first full-sized autonomous bus for CAVForth.
Nell Watson, the president of the European AI office will take part in a panel discussion on AI ethics and safety in Northern Ireland, while Graham Ball, chief scientific officer and founder of Intellomx will deliver a session on AI for rapid drug target discovery.
Tom Gray director of innovation at Kainos and founder of AI Con, said: “I am delighted to welcome AI Con back for its fifth year in Belfast. Having a fully sold-out conference this year reflects both the importance of AI in all aspects of life and work, and the increased public interest in the technology driven by the availability of apps and services based on Generative AI.
“Last week, the UK played its leading role in the AI ecosystem by hosting the AI Safety Summit. In Northern Ireland, we have a unique opportunity to be a pioneer in addressing safety and ethical considerations in the use of AI, and in developing tools that measure the responsibility and safety of AI, across sectors.
“Today’s conference will be a day of engaging debate and crucial discussions on a diverse range of issues relating to the application of AI. I am looking forward to spending the day with the global experts and attendees who are leading the responsible adoption of AI. I am confident that everyone will leave informed and inspired to continue the relationships and discussions started on the day and will be better equipped to guide the use of AI in their respective organisations.”