Belfast Harbour welcomes planning approval for new £9m logistics hub

With sustainability at its core, the development of the new 50,000 sq ft warehouse represents an investment of £9m and will include provision of high efficiency chilled and ambient warehouse space with 17 loading docks, over 40 HGV parking spaces, and parking provision for both cars and bicycles.

The site on Westbank Road is in close proximity to the Port’s RoRo ferry terminals, providing unrivalled operational efficiencies for the occupier for freight travelling to and from GB and further afield.

The high-quality specification and occupier-led design of this new facility will allow for flexible use of the space, as well as energy and cost-efficient operations for users with the development being constructed to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating.

CGI images of how the new warehouse facility will look

With the volume of RoRo traffic moving through Belfast at an all-time high, the recent investments made by the Port in terminal infrastructure and StenaLine’s addition of new ships serving NI to GB routes, makes Belfast Harbour a compelling location for logistics operators. Opportunities exist for the development of further warehousing capacity in this location for operators seeking to leverage the competitive advantage of the location.

Michael Robinson, port director at Belfast Harbour said: “We are really pleased to see the new logistics warehouse receive planning permission as we believe the development will further cement Belfast Harbour’s place as NI’s key shipping and logistics hub.

“The decision to proceed with this project at the heart of the Port was driven by both an increase in customer demand, and the desire from logistics and supply chain businesses to improve connectivity and increase sustainability through reduced mileage. The warehouse will not only provide much needed new capacity in the sector but will also create jobs locally and support Belfast Harbour’s position as a world leading regional port and key economic hub for the region.”

The central location within Belfast Harbour, flexible leases and the connectivity of the location are key attractions and by putting sustainability to the fore of the development offers occupiers warehousing solutions that are net zero carbon ready.