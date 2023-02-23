New research has revealed the UK’s most social media obsessed cities, with Wrexham coming out on top.

The study, conducted by gaming site AskGamblers, analysed the number of monthly Google searches over the past year for social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok, to see which cities had the highest number of social media searches per 1,000 people.

It found that the Welsh city of Wrexham is the most social media-obsessed city in the UK. On average, the city has 116,780 searches for social media platforms every month. When accounted for population, there are 1,778 social media searches per 1,000 people, which is higher than any other city. Facebook makes up a whopping 90,500 of the monthly searches.

On the list, Belfast comes in ninth place. There are around 416,900 social media searches every month in the city, which when accounted for population means there are 1,249 social media searches per 1,000 people.

Coming in second place is the Norfolk-based city of Norwich. The city has around 242,500 social media searches per month which accounted for population means there are 1,694 social media searches for every 1,000 people. The most popular social media platforms in the city in order are Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Third place goes to the first of two Scottish cities in the top ten: Inverness. Despite having the smallest population of any entry, there are 76,070 searches for social media platforms every month in the city, which works out to 1,623 social media searches for every 1,000 people.

The southwest city of Bristol takes fourth place on the list. There are around 643,600 searches for social media platforms made every month in the city, which, when accounted for population, means there are 1,378 social media searches per 1,000 people.