eir evo unveils new Northern Ireland drive for growth

Telecoms group Eir has embarked on a new drive for growth in Northern Ireland.

Formerly known as eir Business Northern Ireland locally, the company rebranded to eir evo last year following its successful merger with Evros Technology Group to form a unique partnership offering complete end-to-end solutions across telecoms and IT services.

Based in Belfast, the company, which has been growing for over 15 years, is now on a new growth trajectory.

Susan Hayes Culleton, facilitator, Martin Wells, eir evo managing director, Philip O’Meara, eir evo regional director for Northern Ireland, Rory Best, former Ireland rugby captain and keynote speaker, Deborah Colville, city innovation manager and head of Smart Belfast, Tim Brundle, director of research and impact at Ulster University and eir chief executive officer Oliver Loomes

The growth plans are founded upon a promise to ‘level up’ the playing field for businesses with a compelling range of solutions, competitively priced and with strong service commitments, that will drive a new wave of innovation and productivity for future-focused organisations.

With an unrivalled network and a legacy of proven excellence in customer care, eir evo is now powering up to deliver an expanded offering for enterprise and public sector customers and is launching a brand-new portfolio for SMEs, with ambitions to be the number one challenger brand locally, servicing all businesses large and small.

Cementing a new 20-year commitment to the region, eir evo has already invested over £10 million in the last 18 months building its state-of-the-art network which completed construction earlier this month.

The company outlined its growth strategy this week to key business and government stakeholders as part of a flagship event that affirmed the key role technology will play in powering Northern Ireland’s economic potential.

Led by eir evo, the event ‘Northern Ireland’s Digital Future: Success Factors for Growth’ featured contributions from a range of influential business leaders in Northern Ireland including Steve Harper, Executive Director of International Business at Invest NI, Deborah Colville, City Innovation manager and head of Smart Belfast, Gareth Hagan, deputy CEO, OCO Global and Tim Brundle, director of research and impact at Ulster University and was attended by representatives from leading local businesses and organisations.

Philip O’Meara, eir evo regional director for Northern Ireland, said: “Businesses across Northern Ireland are facing unprecedented pressure to innovate by embracing dynamic technologies in order to drive growth, productivity and value. Going digital is no longer a choice, it is a necessity and technology is essential to drive growth. eir evo has an unrivalled portfolio of services which leverages the latest innovations across cloud, cyber security, networking, infrastructure, connectivity and more. With an expanded new team in Northern Ireland, eir evo is perfectly placed to serve businesses which quite rightly demand the best advice and partnership to deliver on their goals.

“Having the right infrastructure in place is an essential platform for growth across Northern Ireland. At eir evo, we are committed to long-term development in the region, investing in our people, in our portfolio evolution and in the network to provide a premium service to our customers.”

eir evo has one of the most extensive partnership networks of globally recognised technology brands, achieving premium partner status with Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, Dell, Citrix, Palo Alto and Fortinet to name a few.

Since its rebrand to eir evo last November, the company has already made a multi-million pound investment in the brand, adding 17 new staff positions to its customer-facing team based in Belfast, and delivering an expanded portfolio of voice and data services to meet growing business needs.

This week eir evo launched a new business-to-business broadband service in Northern Ireland.

Competitively priced at £20 per month for the first 12 months and £40 per month to 24 months, eir evo’s super-fast giga-fibre broadband package offers download speeds up to 900Mbps, empowering all businesses to speed towards digital transformation with a trusted partner.