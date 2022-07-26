EJC Contracts connects NI to the world while creating investment and jobs

Domestic and commercial contractors, the company aim to work in partnership with Virgin Media O2 over a multi-year period to continue to expand their multi-million pound investment providing ultrafast connectivity to tens of thousands more premises across Northern Ireland.

Rob Evans, managing director of fixed network expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “We are very happy to continue our relationship with EJC Contracts, who will play a vital role in expanding our broadband network across Northern Ireland.

“Virgin Media O2 is deploying network connectivity that will support businesses, customers and communities, shoring up these services for future generations.”

Established in 1993, EJC Contracts are an award-winning family owned firm have played a significant role in almost doubling Virgin Media O2’s footprint in Northern Ireland since 2016 through its flagship Project Lightning Network Rollout.

With two new offices and a diverse and talented growing workforce, EJC Contracts are proud winners of many Health and Safety industry awards including winning the Gold ROSPA award in May 2022.