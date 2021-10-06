Game on for first NI team to compete in online tournament

Belfast Storm will be taking part in the international Northern League of Legends Championship, becoming the first Northern Ireland team to qualify for the prestigious online tournament.

The Belfast-based team includes local analysts and coaches, and is completed by some of the leading game players from across Europe.

Stuart McAllister (pictured), who is managing director at Belfast Storm, said: “You may not have heard of the Northern League of Legends Championship, but with more than four million spectators it is one of the most eagerly awaited tournaments in the gaming calendar.

“We are delighted to be representing Northern Ireland on this huge stage and are excited to be competing with some of the best gamers in the world. We have been training hard for months and with the support of our management team and performance coach, we think we are in a place where coming away as winners is a real prospect.

“Gaming of this level is much more professional than just playing with your mates – you might have been handy at Street Fighter II, but that doesn’t mean you’re a world beater. It requires real commitment and hard work, as well as travel and time out which we wouldn’t be able to do without the support of our partners.”