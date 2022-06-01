Global Industry Award for Newry’s Re-Gen Robotics managing director

Fintan Duffy was recognised for his excellent contribution to safety, innovation and sustainability in the tank storage sector.

The awards highlight those that excel in a range of different categories relating to terminal achievements, equipment innovations, ports, and individual success.

After receiving over 200 entries from across the globe, this year’s judges shortlisted over 80 entrants. The outstanding achievement category was open for public vote.

Fintan Duffy, MD of Re-Gen Robotics was presented with his Outstanding Achievement Award by Margaret Dunn, editor of Tank Storage Magazine at the 5th Global Tank Storage Awards 2022 in Rotterdam

Not only did Mr Duffy receive the most votes from the industry, but he was also recognised by the international jury for his commitment to his role and for his achievements in non-man entry tank cleaning.

On receiving his award Mr Duffy congratulated fellow nominees François Cazor, co-founder and CEO at Kpler and Daiva Angeldorff, CEO, Nordic Storage. He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be honoured with this award and recognised by my industry peers. I am accepting this award on behalf of our very talented team, with people like them by my side, there is very little we can’t achieve.

“Re-Gen Robotics is spearheading the revolution in tank cleaning and our extensive experience in robotic design and delivering an award-winning service, has propelled Re-Gen Robotics far ahead of the competition.”

Responding to the rising number of confined space deaths, Fintan assembled a team to design a bespoke robotic cleaning service that eradicated the need for human entry into tanks.

He continued: “Our team has redefined how the dirtiest most dangerous tanks are cleaned, and we have set a new benchmark for tank cleaning in the sector.”

In the last six months Re-Gen Robotics has picked up the Energy Industry Council’s Innovation Award for delivering enhanced products, services and strategies to meet specific client needs and for building differentiation in the sector; the Sustainability Award for taking responsibility as part of their business strategy, to conserve natural resources and protect global ecosystems and the Company of the Year Award which was decided based upon their best practice scores from the EIC’s 57 industry judges.