Minister announces huge NI investment by online media company Insider Inc.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has visited the New York headquarters of Insider Inc, a publisher of news websites and apps, to announce the company’s decision to set up a technology and product hub in Northern Ireland.

Insider Inc. provides mainstream news covering areas such as finance, business news and lifestyle. It employs over 1,000 people with 10 global editions in six languages.

It has developed its own media studio and has grown to become one of the world’s leading social-video producers with more than one billion monthly views across platforms.

Pictured in New York are Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest NI, Henry Blodget, co-founder and CEO of Insider Inc. and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

Speaking after meeting with senior executives from the company, Minister Lyons, said: “Insider is expanding its engineering resource and is now establishing a Technology and Product Hub in Northern Ireland, with plans to initially recruit 50 roles by the end of June 2024. The roles will include data engineering, project management and IT support.

“Nurturing relationships and attracting more high value inward investment is a priority in my 10X Economic Vision. This investment is a welcome addition to our tech scene and aligns well with my Department’s 10X Economic Vision.

“This was a highly mobile project with a number of locations in the running. As part of Invest NI’s engagement with the company to help win this project, I first met the senior team in March. I am delighted to be back with the team today to make this announcement. Invest NI has done a great job helping to secure this project, the new jobs and over £2million investment in our local economy through annual salaries.”

The new Technology and Product Hub will help Insider Inc. to achieve its growth plans with a software engineering team that will design, develop and support key technology applications used by millions of people across the world.

Henry Blodget, co-founder and CEO of Insider Inc, explained: “We’re delighted to expand our relationship with our good friends in Northern Ireland. Our team there will be focused on improving our data products, subscription services, content syndication and testing automation processes – all of which are so important to our business. We know that the excellent and hard-working talent pool in Northern Ireland will play an integral role in our ongoing effort to get better each day at what we do.”