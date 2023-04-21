Marking Northern Ireland’s achievements at the CyberUK conference at the ICC, leaders from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Northern Ireland Office praised the scale of progress and ambition of the region’s cyber ecosystem.

Recognised worldwide as a hotspot for cyber security innovation, Northern Ireland is building a legacy for the future, aiming to deliver 5,000 cyber security roles by 2030.

At the conference CEO of the NCSC, Lindy Cameron who comes from Belfast, said: “The prosperous economy you see here today has been built on the foundations of the peace process.

Lindy Cameron, CEO of the NCSC at CYBERUK, ICC Belfast

“Northern Ireland’s thriving cyber security industry is just one fantastic example of this. Since the peace process, we’ve seen a pipeline of trailblazing cyber talent develop and mature here.

“Northern Ireland has become an indispensable partner in the NCSC’s work to make the UK the safest place to work and live online, which is exactly why we brought CyberUK to Belfast – and I couldn’t be prouder of my home city.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said: “It’s fantastic to see CyberUK being held in Belfast for the first time.

“The Belfast Good Friday Agreement has had a transformative effect on Northern Ireland’s economy and enabled the building of a more vibrant society.

“Today, Northern Ireland is becoming a byword for cutting edge technology, connectivity and innovation.

“CyberUK in Belfast is a vote of confidence in Northern Ireland’s place in what is a thriving UK cyber security ecosystem.

“The UK Government remains committed to investing in Northern Ireland’s continuing prosperity and the great opportunities that exist here, which have been built on a foundation of peace.”

The UK government has announced a funding injection of nearly £19 million to deepen cyber expertise and support the R&D of emerging technologies, including plans for a Cyber-AI hub in Belfast. The funding also comprises a £3.3 million contribution from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council to deliver the third phase of CSIT’s Innovation and Knowledge Centre programme.

By 2030, it is estimated that the cyber security sector could add £437 million in value to the Northern Irish economy – nearly double this year’s direct Gross Value Added of £230m – and in turn generate £2.9 billion cumulative GVA over the next decade.

The CyberUK conference also attracted headlines of an unwanted nature prompting Mr Cameron to express her regret that “inaccurate and offensive” security advice had been circulated about Belfast taxi drivers.

Ahead of the Wednesday and Thursday’s conference it was revealed attendees had been advised not to use black taxis as they were linked to the IRA.

“A contractor issued some security advice in error and we recognised this advice was both factually inaccurate and offensive,” she explained.