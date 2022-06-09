The Big Jubilee Read: 70 years' worth of books to inspire you this summer

The Big Jubilee Read celebrates books by authors from across the Commonwealth (photo: Adobe)

Seeking inspiration for summer reading material? With 70 books, the Big Jubilee Read could be just the ticket

The landmark bank holiday weekend may already seem a distant memory but there are good times aplenty to embrace as we head into summer.

Many people will be looking forward to their first holiday abroad for several years while others map out staycations and day trips.

Whether you plan to bask in the heat of an exotic beach or simply chill in your back garden, what better time than these brighter months to lose yourself in the pages of a good book.

And if the galaxy of titles out there has left you feeling flummoxed, you could do worse than peruse the relatively small canon of books curated for the BBC and The Reading Agency’s Big Jubilee Read.

This “reading for pleasure campaign” celebrates books by authors from across the Commonwealth to coincide with Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was not entirely without criticism when earlier this year BBC Arts and The Reading Agency announced the 70 titles that would comprise the list - much of which appeared to be for what was left off, rather than on the inventory.

But with the rich literary tradition of the Commonwealth’s various countries to choose from, whittling it down to a mere 70 was never going to gratify everyone. And that in itself is no reason to dismiss the enterprise.

The titles consist of 10 books from each decade of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign and according to the official line, they offer “a brilliant selection of beautiful and thrilling writing produced by authors from a wide range of Commonwealth countries” including Australia, Canada, Guyana, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago and the UK.

Among some of the titles’ better-known authors are Bernardine Evaristo, Margaret Atwood, John le Carré, Seamus Heaney, Hilary Mantel, Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith.

There is also work by E. R. Braithwaite, Anthony Burgess, Kazuo Ishiguro, Marlon James, Andrea Levy, Arundhati Roy, Douglas Stuart, Derek Walcott and Markus Zusak.

“Nineteen years on from the Big Read, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee feels like the perfect opportunity to foreground some of the greatest writing from across the Commonwealth in our Big Jubilee Read,” said Suzy Klein, head of arts and classical music TV at the BBC.

“The list of 70 books - 10 for each decade of Elizabeth II’s reign - is a real opportunity to discover stories from across continents and taking us through the decades, books that we might never have otherwise read, and reading authors whose work deserves a spotlight to be shone on it.

“It’s a really exciting way to share the love of books with readers of all ages, and to give book groups and book borrowers a plethora of great titles to try, borrow, share and discuss.”

The books were chosen by an expert panel of librarians, booksellers and literature specialists from a “readers’ choice” longlist.

Delivered with public libraries, reading groups, publishers, bookshops and authors, it is hoped that the Big Jubilee Read campaign will use the proven power of reading to unite the public around the shared stories that define our social and cultural heritage.

Supported by events and activities in libraries and bookshops, the campaign also features online resources for reading groups across the country.

With Arts Council England funding and support from Libraries Connected and the Booksellers Association, the campaign follows on from other collaborations between The Reading Agency and the BBC, including the national Big Read survey in 2003.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with BBC to celebrate the proven power of reading at this historic moment of national celebration,” said Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency.

“The Reading Agency hugely values the support of our library partners bringing this fantastic book list to life in the heart of communities across the country this summer.”

For more information about the Big Jubilee Read, including resources for your reading group, visit: https://readinggroups.org/big-jubilee-read

Big Jubilee Read titles

1952-1961

The Lonely Londoners by Sam SelvonTo Sir, With Love by E. R. BraithwaiteThe Guide: A Novel by R. K. NarayanThe Hills Were Joyful Together by Roger MaisThe Palm-Wine Drinkard by Amos TutuolaOne Moonlit Night by Caradog PrichardMy Bones and My Flute: A Ghost Story in the Old-Fashioned Manner by Edgar MittelholzerIn the Castle of My Skin by George LammingSunlight on a Broken Column by Attia HosainA House for Mr Biswas by V. S. Naipaul

1962–1971

A Clockwork Orange by Anthony BurgessA Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong’oPicnic At Hanging Rock by Joan LindsayThe Interrogation by J.M.G. Le ClezioWide Sargasso Sea by Jean RhysThe Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born by Ayi Kwei ArmahArrow of God by Chinua AchebeDeath of a Naturalist by Seamus HeaneyWhen Rain Clouds Gather And Maru by Bessie HeadThe Girls Of Slender Means by Muriel Spark

1972–1981

The Sea, The Sea by Iris MurdochMidnight’s Children by Salman RushdieThe Thorn Birds by Colleen McCulloughThe Crow Eaters by Bapsi SidhwaClear Light of Day by Anita DesaiTinker Tailor Soldier Spy by John le CarréThe Nowhere Man by Kamala MarkandayaTsotsi by Athol FugardThe Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas AdamsWho Do You Think You Are? by Alice Munro

1982–1991

Omeros by Derek WalcottThe Remains of the Day by Kazuo IshiguroSchindler’s Ark by Thomas KeneallyThe Bone People by Keri HulmeThe Whale Rider by Witi IhimaeraThe Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret AtwoodThe Adoption Papers by Jackie KaySummer Lightning & Other Stories by Olive SeniorCloudstreet by Tim WintonBeka Lamb by Zee Edgell

1992–2001

Paradise by Abdulrazak GurnahThe God of Small Things by Arundhati RoyA Fine Balance by Rohinton MistrySalt by Earl LovelaceThe Blue Bedspread by Raj Kamal JhaDisgrace by J.M. CoetzeeWhite Teeth by Zadie SmithLife Of Pi by Yann MartelThe English Patient by Michael OndaatjeThe Stone Diaries by Carol Shields

2002–2011

Chinaman by Shehan KarunatilakaSmall Island by Andrea LevyHalf of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi AdichieThe Memory of Love by Aminatta FornaThe Book of Night Women by Marlon JamesThe Book Thief by Markus ZusakThe Secret River by Kate GrenvilleA Golden Age by Tahmima AnamThe Boat by Nam LeWolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

2012–2022