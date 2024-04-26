The Heritage, Co Laois, is offering the Lady Penelope Soirée stay, which includes afternoon tea, Bridgerton screening, an overnight stay and breakfast the following morning,

CO LAOIS: The Heritage, Killenard. Enjoy a royal escape for you and friends, the Lady Penelope Soirée stay includes afternoon tea, Bridgerton screening in the cinema, an overnight stay and breakfast the following morning, stays start from €255 based on two people sharing. Afternoon tea starts from €39 and is available from May 16. To see all offers, visit www.theheritage.com

CROATIA: Dubrovnik Coast, 3 star Hotel Odisej, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 3. Price: £619 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CYPRUS: Paphos, 3 star Tasmaria Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 29. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

​CO LONDONDERRY: The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. Enjoy a five-night stay from Sunday to Friday with a delicious full cooked breakfast each morning, main course buffet lunch (Monday-Thursday) and main course dinner each evening with tea/coffee in Elliot's Bistro plus late check-out until noon (subject to availability). From £295 per person sharing. Visit thelodgehotel.com for more information.

BELFAST: La Mon Hotel & Country Club. Enjoy an overnight stay with full breakfast, £25 dining credit per person and a choice of a 30-minute treatment in the Odessi Health and Beauty salon and full use of the country club. From £285 per night. Visit lamon.co.uk for more details.

LANZAROTE: Paradise, 3 Star, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights from £319pps, from Belfast, May 16, Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TURKEY: Club Evin, 3 Star, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights from £249pps, from Belfast, May 24.Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.