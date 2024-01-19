Picture the scene... you're relaxing in a hot tub sipping prosecco chatting the night away while the lake glistens under the lights with only the watery sounds of a sprouting fountain in the background.

Giving off summertime vibes one might assume? But in fact it's midwinter, in the heart of the North Yorkshire countryside, and we're about to see in the new year during a three-night getaway in a gorgeous luxury lodge.

The green and pretty surroundings of Allerthorpe Golf &Country Park was the venue for our 'home from home' stay, which provided my wife, pet greyhound Jojo and I with the perfect retreat for our annual post-Christmas re-charge.

Arriving deep into the evening and late for check-in, arranging for our lodge key to be collected from the park's restaurant was no problem, and after a short drive through the entrance barrier and down to 'Sandy Lane', we finally made it to our welcoming abode.

The sprouting fountain on the lake at Allerthorpe Golf & Country Park. Image: Prestige Country Parks

Walking through the door of 'Cezanne', one of the Victory Leisure Homes range, I was struck by a feeling of warmth and cosiness, complemented by the lodge's classic, traditional, but timeless decor with ample space ideal for families.

A quick unpack and refresh led to rumbling stomachs, which meant it was time to whip up the delicious creamy pasta dish we had planned, made remarkably easy thanks to the excellent range of facilities available in the fully-fitted kitchen.

The open plan lounge and dining area was furnished with everything you could wish for, including a wall-mounted smart TV, two large comfortable sofas, a sliding patio door and dining table, while the kitchen itself included a built-in oven, microwave and dishwasher, along with the unexpected perk of a wine cooler which came in handy for storing celebratory bottles of plonk.

The standout feature, convenient for the colder months, was the attractive stove-effect fireplace, perfect for warming the toes after a long wintry walk while snuggling up on the sofa watching a film with your loved-one.

One of the Victory Leisure Homes lodge accommodations. Image: Prestige Country Parks

For sleeping there are two bedrooms with plenty of wardrobe space, a double with en-suite bathroom featuring his-and-hers sinks, and a twin with a door giving access to the main bathroom with walk-in shower. Shoes, coats and any other outdoor gear can be stored in the utility room by the main entrance, which also has a washing machine and sink.

As the name suggests, Allerthorpe Golf & Country Park is a true golfer's paradise with its own stunning nine-hole course very reasonably priced at just £15 a round, and only £20 if you go round twice!

My clubs were left behind on this occasion, but it didn't matter as there are plenty of other things to do nearby, and although wet weather ruled out one planned day trip, we certainly made up for it 24 hours later by boosting the step-count with a brisk, invigorating walk round Allerthorpe Woods.

But that's not all as there's 110 acres of stunning landscape surrounding the park to explore, such as Pocklington Canal, Allerthorpe Common and Wheldrake Ings nature reserves, and for those needing refreshment stops en-route, Millington Woods and Tea Rooms.

The luxury lounge area with all the mod-cons you need, including an attractive stove-effect fireplace.

If walking is not on your rader there are other recommended activities nearby, including a visit to Allerthorpe Lakeland Park (right next to the holiday park), fishing at Conifer Lakes, Burnby Hall Gardens or for a more urban adventure, the city of York is only half an hour's drive away. A little further afield are the seaside towns of Scarborough and Bridlington.

With tired legs and uninspired by the thought of cooking, we opted to dine at the park's award-winning restaurant - JJ’s Bar & Kitchen - which has clearly impressed over the years, boasting accolades including Yorkshire & Humber Bar of the Year and Best Casual Eatery. And it's dog-friendly too, with Jojo given plenty of space to lie down as we took our seats at a high table, out of reach for any prying snouts.

The tempting menu offered plenty of the carb-loading dishes we were craving and it wasn't long before we were tucking into generously-sized starters of tempura cod cheeks and fried oyster mushrooms, the latter of which were so tasty I could have eaten them again for main course.

But glad I didn't, as the Gurkha Burrito I chose to follow was equally delicious, with the kick of spicy tender lamb doing just enough to tingle the taste buds without being overpowering.

The double bedroom in a Victory Leisure Homes lodge.

My wife's Bluemoon & Bacon Burger came as you might guess, a juicy succulent piece of meat topped with the mouthwatering sight of melted Yorkshire blue cheese inside a fluffy bun. How we conquered a dessert of white chocolate cheesecake will always remain a mystery.

Heading back to the lodge with full bellies, we stepped out into the cold night air on the spacious decking before rolling into the hot tub for a night cap, with the copious amount of cheese we brought with us remaining in the fridge for the following day, which was New Year's Eve.

But regardless of the time of year, a stay at Allerthorpe Golf and Country Park is always worth celebrating, and with accommodation like the Victory home we enjoyed, you'll always be on to a winner.

ALLERTHORPE GOLF AND COUNTRY PARK

Allerthorpe Golf & Country Park is part of Prestige Country Parks. Prices for a three-night lodge stay this February half term (commencing 12th February) start from £525.80. Telephone: 01759 306686. Email: [email protected]. Holiday homes at Allerthorpe Golf & Country Club are available to rent or buy.

VICTORY LEISURE HOMES

Looking through the trees onto the outdoor terrace at JJ's Bar & Kitchen. Image: Prestige Country Parks