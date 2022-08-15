Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Danni Simpson was behind the colourful mural which bears the message ‘At’s Us Home Nai’.

Located in the airport’s arrivals area, the giant work of art brings Northern Ireland’s most iconic landmarks and attractions to life while promoting The Mortgage Shop who commissioned Danni to paint it.

The main mural features images of Harland and Wolff’s famous cranes, the Giant’s Causeway, and the Duke of York entry while more attractions are included on a second mural within an outline of NI.

Danni Simpson at her new mural at Belfast City Airport

Danni said: “When The Mortgage Shop contacted me to create a large mural inside Belfast City Airport, I thought it was a great opportunity to produce something colourful and bold, catching the eye as soon as you walk into the baggage area.

“Belfast is a vibrant city and I thought the mural should reflect that personality.

“It’s been really exciting to see the project from start to finish, and the transformation in the initial space to how it is now is amazing.”

In front of the mural is a large floor space for passengers to take photographs either upon their return home or at the start of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Danni continued: “When you get off the plane, this space is one of the first things you see and it’s a great way to welcome people to Belfast and Northern Ireland.”

Siobhan McAleer, Managing Director at The Mortgage Shop, which has 22 offices across Northern Ireland, added: “We wanted to do something eye-catching and unique, and this mural is the perfect blend of both.

“As one of Northern Ireland’s leading mortgage brokers, it was important for us to connect with the people of Belfast and beyond. Danni was able to bring our vision to life and we’re thrilled with the results.”

Belfast City Airport, which has flights to 21 destinations across the UK and Europe, is home to over 150 advertising formats on-site.

Sonia Armstrong, Media Sales Manager at Belfast City Airport, concluded: “Advertising at Belfast City Airport is a powerful way of generating brand awareness, reaching target audiences, and influencing consumer behaviour.

“Together with The Mortgage Shop and Danni, we have created something unique and engaging that will be attractive to passengers of all demographics.

“Our new mural is further proof that advertising at Belfast City Airport can help your brand to soar.”